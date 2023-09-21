Behind enemy lines: Ducks Wire answers our questions on Oregon

The Colorado Buffaloes are playing their first Pac-12 game of the 2023 season on Saturday against the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon has looked impressive so far this season, kicking things off with an 81-point outburst against Portland State in Week 1 before beating Texas Tech and Hawaii. Even though the Buffs are facing about a 20-point spread on the road, there is some hope for Colorado. Texas Tech took Oregon to the brink, holding the lead for most of the game before giving up 20 points in the fourth quarter to lose 38-30.

To answer some of our questions on Oregon, we went to Ducks Wire contributor Don Smalley, who you can follow on X here.

Below is our Q&A with Smalley:

Will Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders use Dan Lanning's preseason comments as motivation?

Smalley:

I think Lanning will be more measured in what he says about Colorado this week, but I expect Deion (Sanders) to definitely use DL’s preseason quotes as motivation. That’s what he does. But what DL said wasn’t disrespectful. He’s right. Colorado hasn’t been a factor since it joined the Pac-12.

Oregon's offense has been a machine this season. What has been key to the Ducks' offensive success?

Smalley:

Bo Nix. He’s on his way to having another great season. He has probably what is the Ducks greatest group of receivers to throw to. Troy Franklin, Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, just to name a few. The offensive line is new and still gelling, but they’re getting better as the season goes on. The running game has good numbers but needs to be more consistent. I look for Oregon to try to establish the run game early to set up the pass.

Who are Oregon's biggest defensive names to know?

Smalley:

Nose tackle Brandon Dorlus and linebacker Mase Funa have been in the Oregon program for a few years now and are the leaders of the defense. The secondary showed a lot of improvement last week. Corner Jahlil Florence is becoming the cover corner the Ducks thought he would become. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher, also a baseball player, has had three great games as has safety Tysheem Johnson.

Oregon will win the game if what happens?

Smalley:

As long as Nix has a good game and the Ducks running game gets on track to keep the Colorado defense guessing. That’s when the Oregon offense is almost unstoppable. Colorado is going to be facing the fastest team on their schedule. The speed factor is going to play a huge part. The Buffs will score points, but they don’t have the firepower to keep up.

Colorado will win the game if what happens?

Smalley:

If Oregon turns the ball over and gives Colorado a short field a couple of times. Turnovers haven’t been an issue, so I don’t expect this to suddenly become a problem. What has been a problem is penalties. The Ducks have been known to commit penalties on defense that extend the opponents’ drives. Hawaii couldn’t cash in. Colorado will, however and keep themselves in the game if this occurs.

