Behind Enemy Lines: Are Dolphins catching the 49ers at the right time?

Week 5 of the NFL season is here and with it comes a brand new test for the Miami Dolphins. To help acclimate Dolphins fans to the upcoming test, we reached out to Kyle Madson of 49ers Wire to help set the table for this showdown between unfamiliar opponents. Welcome behind enemy lines, Dolphins fans.

Here’s what you need to know about San Francisco — straight from the source.

View photos

Oct 31, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole (52) and offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Of all of San Francisco’s injured starters, which one has had the biggest impact on the identity of the team in the first month?

I think DE Nick Bosa’s absence will be the one that most dramatically impacts their Super Bowl hopes, but Jimmy Garoppolo missing Week 4 was the biggest reason they lost to the previously winless Eagles and derailed their chances to finish the first quarter of the year at 3-1. Their offense just isn’t as dynamic when he’s not under center and their rushing attack becomes easier to defend. RB Raheem Mostert has missed the last two games and there’s an argument to be made that losing him is the biggest reason 49ers running backs are averaging only 2.7 yards per carry since Week 3. I think not having Garoppolo under center to threaten defenses in the passing game has played as much of a role as Mostert’s absence in the run game’s struggles.

View photos

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

What will the biggest difference be in San Francisco’s game plan with Jimmy Garoppolo back versus had a backup played?

They’ll get more aggressive in the passing game. With Nick Mullens under center they rely on a lot of deception and play action to scheme open quick or easy throws. They do that with Garoppolo too, but the passing attack is more diverse. Garoppolo is a bigger risk-taker with a better arm so their vertical passing game becomes a little more prominent when he’s under center. It’ll still be a heavy dose of pre-play window dressing, 12 personnel and play action, but defenses can’t just stuff the 49ers’ offense into a 10-yard box between the numbers the way they can with a backup QB.

View photos

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks to hand the ball off to running back Myles Gaskin (37) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

