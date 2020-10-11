Behind Enemy Lines: Are Dolphins catching the 49ers at the right time?

Week 5 of the NFL season is here and with it comes a brand new test for the Miami Dolphins. To help acclimate Dolphins fans to the upcoming test, we reached out to Kyle Madson of 49ers Wire to help set the table for this showdown between unfamiliar opponents. Welcome behind enemy lines, Dolphins fans.
Here’s what you need to know about San Francisco — straight from the source.
Oct 31, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole (52) and offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Of all of San Francisco’s injured starters, which one has had the biggest impact on the identity of the team in the first month?
I think DE Nick Bosa’s absence will be the one that most dramatically impacts their Super Bowl hopes, but Jimmy Garoppolo missing Week 4 was the biggest reason they lost to the previously winless Eagles and derailed their chances to finish the first quarter of the year at 3-1. Their offense just isn’t as dynamic when he’s not under center and their rushing attack becomes easier to defend. RB Raheem Mostert has missed the last two games and there’s an argument to be made that losing him is the biggest reason 49ers running backs are averaging only 2.7 yards per carry since Week 3. I think not having Garoppolo under center to threaten defenses in the passing game has played as much of a role as Mostert’s absence in the run game’s struggles.
MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
What will the biggest difference be in San Francisco’s game plan with Jimmy Garoppolo back versus had a backup played?
They’ll get more aggressive in the passing game. With Nick Mullens under center they rely on a lot of deception and play action to scheme open quick or easy throws. They do that with Garoppolo too, but the passing attack is more diverse. Garoppolo is a bigger risk-taker with a better arm so their vertical passing game becomes a little more prominent when he’s under center. It’ll still be a heavy dose of pre-play window dressing, 12 personnel and play action, but defenses can’t just stuff the 49ers’ offense into a 10-yard box between the numbers the way they can with a backup QB.
Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks to hand the ball off to running back Myles Gaskin (37) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
What is the weak link in LB Fred Warner’s game? Miami will need to neutralize him best as they can; any perspective on how they may try to do so?
Great question. He’s a really, really good player who’s playing the best football of his career. Sometimes he misses tackles in the run game, and he can get overly aggressive on misdirection stuff though. It’s part of the reason the 49ers have had trouble slowing down running quarterbacks. Warner can also get tied up on blocks when linemen get into the second level. If Miami ensures they’re putting a big body or two on him and forcing him to fight through traffic to get to the football they can minimize his impact.
Oct 20, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) reacts to his first down catch against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers secondary is banged up and in a bad way coming into this game. How will the 49ers adjust their play style?
They won’t change much in the back end where Miami will see a lot of zone looks. Where the 49ers have and will continue mixing up their scheme is in the front seven. Losing Bosa and DE Dee Ford, along with a couple of their replacements, has put San Francisco in a spot where they can’t just rush four and let their pass rush wreak havoc. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh runs a defense with sound coverages that’s not overly complicated, but a lack of game-wrecking ability on the defensive line has forced him to diversify the way the 49ers get after the quarterback. It’s less of an issue when the secondary is healthy because he can rely on them to cover for longer, but with Dolphins legend Ken Webster starting at cornerback spot and another Dolphins legend Jamar Taylor starting at nickel, the pass rush needs to get home as quickly as possible. Expect plenty of blitzes from San Francisco on Sunday in passing situations to try and limit some of the secondary’s responsibilities.
Aug 29, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; General view of the San Francisco 49ers helmet in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
How does Sunday go and who wins?
I think we see a disjointed showing from the 49ers early on, with maybe a big play from Ryan Fitzpatrick to DeVante Parker sparking an early score for the Dolphins. Eventually San Francisco gets the game under control though and pulls out a close win with Fitzpatrick making a mistake or two down the stretch to help get the 49ers past some early miscues.
49ers 24, Dolphins 19