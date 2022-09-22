Behind Enemy Lines: A discussion on Ohio State vs. Wisconsin with Badgers Wire’s Asher Low

Ohio State has a fairly sizeable matchup Saturday night with the Wisconsin Badgers. It’s the first Big Ten game of the year for both teams, and this one will go a long way in determining which way the conference will go right out of the gate.

The Badgers have lost eight straight to Ohio State, but the games always seem to be a physical Donnybrook that is competitive and entertaining. It figures to be the same in the ‘Shoe during a blackout this time as well, despite what the oddsmakers say.

We always like to get some perspective from the opposition, and this week we’re in luck, because it just so happens we have a sister site for Wisconsin, Badgers Wire.

Site editor/writer Asher Low was kind enough to take some time to field some questions on the state of the Badger program and talk about Ohio State from a Wisconsin point of view. We think what he had to say was entertaining and engaging and hope you do too.

The following is our entire conversation for your scrolling and reading pleasure. And while you are at it, if you know anyone that’s a Wisconsin fan, or just want to get an idea of what they are saying in Madison beyond this, head on over to Badgers Wire and have a look around.

On Wisconsin sustaining its culture through the last thirty years or so

Buckeyes Wire (BW): Wisconsin seems to always have a good defense and a good running game. Why do you think that continues no matter who is coaching?

Asher Low (AL): I think it starts with the culture Barry Alvarez created at Wisconsin, and hiring so many people connected to the program to work at Wisconsin. Naturally, recruits being able to look back at a history of running backs succeeding and defenses dominating helps as well.

On the game this year and how the loss to Washington State plays into it all

BW: This matchup could have been so much more notwithstanding Wisconsin’s loss to Washington State. Do you chalk that up to what can happen early in the season, or are there real problems that the Cougars exposed for Wisconsin?

AL: I think it’s a mixture of both, and I want to be clear that Washington State deserves a lot of credit. The Cougars are going to be a force in the Pac-12. A large part of it was self-inflicted, as the Badgers missed a pair of field goals, fumbled at a very inopportune time, and had a few costly penalties. In terms of issues that the loss exposed, Wisconsin’s offensive line play simply isn’t what it once was and hasn’t been for some time. Washington State’s front four dominated the line of scrimmage. Overall, I’d chalk it up to early season weirdness more than anything.

On Wisconsin's ability to outperform its recruiting rankings consistently

BW: One thing I have always marveled at is how the Badgers consistently outperform the recruiting rankings. Why is that? There aren’t many programs that have the success Wisconsin does without being a monster routinely in recruiting.

AL: For one, Wisconsin’s development staff at key positions has always proven to be one of the best in the country. Also, the Badgers know the state of Wisconsin better than the recruiting rankings do and always seem to find hidden gems in their own backyard. If you look at many of the walk-on talents and three-stars who end up playing like five-stars, you’ll see just how many of them played their high school football in the Badger State. The Badgers also have an identity and a system that has worked well over the past few decades, which is something few programs can say.

And how Wisconsin fans are feeling about this matchup with Ohio State

BW: How are Wisconsin fans viewing this matchup with Ohio State?

AL: I’d be lying if I said they were optimistic. Wisconsin hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 2010, and there is little hope that Saturday ends the 12-year drought. This is a defense that will be missing key members of the secondary going up against one of, if not the, scariest offense in the nation.

On how do Badger fans view the OSU program

BW: What is the perception of the OSU program from a Wisconsin Badger perspective?

AL: To call them rivals wouldn’t be fair to Ohio State. I feel like they are The Galactic Empire in Star Wars when you ask Badger fans about them. Just this massive, evil force that seemingly can’t be stopped.

On what is the most concerning thing for Wisconsin against Ohio State this year

BW: What is Wisconsin’s biggest concern with Ohio State?

AL: How much time do you have? No, but seriously it’s hard to point to one. I think the biggest concern is a secondary that is injured and has struggled early in one-on-one matchups going up against a stacked wide receivers room. There are many others, but that matchup sticks out.

On where Wisconsin might have an advantage

BW: Where do you think Wisconsin has an advantage over Ohio State?

AL: Wisconsin has an advantage in the running back room, with three guys who would be lead backs at most of the schools in America. Ohio State doesn’t have a Braelon Allen, in fact, nobody else does.

On what's missing from Wisconsin finally getting into the College Football Playoff

BW: As being on the extremely short list of best programs that haven’t made the College Football Playoff yet, why hasn’t Wisconsin been able to get over the hump? Can you put your finger on what the program is missing?

AL: Ohio State is a pretty good reason why. You have to eventually get past a Buckeyes team that recruits at a higher level, consistently wins at a higher level, and has NFL talent all over the roster. Michigan did it last year, and Wisconsin will have to find a way to do it sometime soon.

On when the light might go on for highly touted QB Graham Mertz

BW: Staying on the same topic, as a highly touted recruit, Graham Mertz was thought to be the quarterback Wisconsin has always wanted and needed to make get to that next level it’s been oh so close to. What are Badger fans saying about Mertz these days?

AL: These last three games have been as hopeful as anyone has been about Mertz since his debut performance against Illinois during the COVID season. Last year was undoubtedly a disappointment, but he’s shown accuracy on the deep ball, his feet look improved, and he’s spreading the ball around well early on.

Time to go on the record

BW: Lastly, if you are bold and want to go on the record, give us your score prediction for the game Saturday, and why.

AL: Ohio State by 17, but Wisconsin hangs early. For more on why let’s use this as a nice time to plug our Badgers Wire pregame coverage.

Speaking of which, we too encourage you to head on over to Badgers Wire and check out all of their preview pieces leading up to the matchup with Ohio State. It’s always fun to get a view from the other sideline.

