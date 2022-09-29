Behind Enemy Lines: A discussion about Ohio State vs. Scarlet Knights with Rutgers Wire’s Kristian Dyer

It’s always nice to get an account of the upcoming Ohio State game from those inside the OSU community. The analysis and content are great on the Buckeye beat and we do our best to be a part of that and keep up.

However, we love to get a take on the next week’s opponent from the other sideline when it makes sense. And yeah — in this case — it does, because it just so happens that we have a sister site, Rutgers Wire, that breaks down all things Scarlet Knights just like we try to do here at Buckeyes Wire.

So we took advantage and got Kristian Dyer from Rutgers Wire to spend a few moments of his time for a question-and-answer session on the upcoming matchup between the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights.

Here are the questions we asked and how Dyer views things like what Rutgers thinks of Ohio State, how he sees the game unfolding, the state of things in Piscataway, and more. Bonus points too for adding a little humor and local knowledge into all the fun.

And while you are at it, if you know of someone that is a Rutgers fan, or you just want to see more content from Piscataway on coverage leading up to the game Saturday, head on over and check out our friends at Rutgers Wire.

On how Rutgers fans are feeling about the matchup with Ohio STate

Buckeyes Wire (BW): How are Rutgers fans feeling about this matchup? Is there optimism?

Kristian Dyer (KD): There isn’t optimism, none at all from Rutgers fans, especially after Ohio State dismantled Wisconsin over the weekend. There is a hope that Rutgers can keep things close and respectable. If Rutgers lost by the same score line that Wisconsin did last week, I think most fans would sign up for that in a heartbeat.

Rutgers fans have a lot of respect for Ohio State. The tradition, the passionate fan base, the sustained excellence. But there is also realism that the program isn’t able to compete yet with the likes of the Buckeyes.

So optimism? Can’t say there is any among the fans. Nor should there be.

On what Ohio State fans should know about Rutgers

BW: Tell us something about this Rutgers team that Ohio State fans should know about.

KD: It is a young team. That is cliché I know, but the team is a lot of Greg Schiano recruits that are just starting to see the field.

The talent level next season and the year after should be far more competitive in the Big Ten and be the caliber of a program that can have a winning season and make a bowl game.

There is optimism after beating Boston College on the road to start the season. And truth be told, Saturday’s loss to Iowa wasn’t terrible. The 27-10 score line isn’t flattering for Rutgers but two defensive touchdowns in the first half were too much for the Scarlet Knights to overcome.

On the connection with Greg Schiano and how Rutgers fans view the whole Tennessee debacle

BW: There’s obviously a connection between the two programs when it comes to Greg Schiano. I’ve always wondered what fans of the Scarlet Knights thought of the raw deal he got with Tennessee. Can you give us an idea?

KD: I think most Rutgers fans are happy that Tennessee caved to pressure and didn’t get the deal across the finish line.

Schiano is universally well-respected by head coaches throughout college football. He is detail-oriented and a program builder. I think there is also respect for the fact that he stuck at Rutgers the first go-around for as long as he did. He could have bolted for Miami or Michigan following those strong seasons in 2006 and 2007 but he remained committed to a pretty hefty rebuild.

That left an impression with a number of head coaches. Plus, he starred in a commercial with Tony Soprano.

On where can Rutgers have success vs. Ohio State

BW: What is an area you believe Rutgers can have success against Ohio State?

KD: Punting. Rutgers has Adam Korsak who is a tremendous kicker. I do think special teams is an area of strength for Rutgers in most games with wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (All-Big Ten in 2020) who is an NFL-caliber kickoff returner. There is also Josh Youngblood, a transfer from Kansas State who was the Big 12’s best returner as a freshman.

On the biggest concern about facing Ohio State

BW: What — or who — concerns you the most when it comes to facing this Ohio State team?

KD: Other than on offense and defense, playing on the road, and the sheer talent level of Ohio State, I have zero concerns about this game. Zero.

I kid a bit, but there is such a gap in where Ohio State is and where Rutgers is in their rebuild that to single out a concern is a fool’s game.



I will say that with one scholarship quarterback, Rutgers has to protect Evan Simon in the pocket. He took some big hits against Iowa and against a team like Ohio State, those same hits will still hurt on Tuesday morning.

What do Rutgers fans think of the Ohio State program?

BW: How do Rutgers fans view the Ohio State program? Is it like the evil empire, tower on a hill, or somewhere in-between?

KD: I think there is more of a disdain for Penn State stemming from the Big East days and certain scandals than there is for Ohio State. That’s just a fact.

If you have Rutgers the option of losing 56-0 at Ohio State but beating Penn State 7-6, Rutgers fans would gladly sign up for that.

I think Michigan, even though Rutgers beat them in 2014 and has played them very well the last two games, is another fan base that most scarlet fans aren’t crazy about.

As for Ohio State specifically, the program has earned the right to look down on the rest of the Big East. And while Ohio State fans took over SHI Stadium last year in the second half, I think the fact that the Buckeyes consistently win conference titles allows Rutgers fans, albeit begrudgingly, to accept a certain level of arrogance from Buckeye nation.

Reflecting on being in the Big Ten and also the addition of UCLA and USC

BW: We are now eight years into Rutgers joining the Big Ten. Good move or bad move? Do you think the fans were glad when it happened, and what about now? What’s the temperature of UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten from a Rutgers media and fan perspective?

KD: I always felt that the ACC was the more natural fit for Rutgers both geographically but also athletically. It would have allowed for the renewal of some ACC rivalries (Syracuse and Boston College) while letting football be more competitive.

I’ll be honest, if Rutgers was in the ACC, I think they make a bowl game outright last year. That’s how tough the Big Ten and this division is; nothing outside the SEC can compare.

Now for the two new additions, I think there is excitement from most Rutgers fans. Rutgers has always wanted to play in the Rose Bowl so here’s the chance!

It is part of doing business in college football. And while UCLA isn’t having a stellar season and has attendance struggles, it is clear that both programs add plenty in football and other sports as well. This is a good move and one that makes the Big Ten – for now – the top conference in college sports.

On how Rutgers can shock the CFB world and pull off an upset

BW: In your opinion, what does this game have to look like in order for Rutgers to pull off the big upset?

KD: Play a perfect game with no turnovers and force Ohio State into multiple turnovers. It’s that simple. Is that feasible? Well, it isn’t realistic. Ohio State is that good, there’s no doubt about it.

Time to lay it out there ... a prediction

BW: Score predictions? If you feel so bold and so inclined, give us your score prediction.

KD: C.J. Stroud will be on the sideline enjoying a Thurmanator by the third quarter. Ohio State 59, Rutgers 7. (kudos for Dyer knowing about the Thurmanator).

