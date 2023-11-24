Behind Enemy Lines: Digging into the Browns vs. Broncos with Jon Heath

Can the Cleveland Browns make it four in a row and six of their last seven games this weekend as they travel to take on the Denver Broncos? They will have their hands full as quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos have won four games in a row themselves, including wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

In that span, Wilson has not turned the ball over but is playing conservative football. He is averaging less than 200 yards through the air over his last four games. Could the elite secondary and pass rush of the Browns turn the tides in this one as they look to get adequate play out of rookie fifth rounder Dorian Thompson-Robinson again?

As the two red-hot teams prepare for battle on Sunday, we turn to none other than Broncos Wire Managing Editor Jon Heath to help break down this matchup. Sending him five questions about this Week 12 game, here are Heath’s answers.

What has been the major turning point between the Broncos to start the season and their last four games?

The defense flipped from a weakness to a strength. Denver made several personnel changes on defense and they’ve been opportunistic with takeaways, forcing 12 turnovers in their last three games. While the offense remains somewhat pedestrian, Vance Joseph’s defense is playing at a much higher level in recent weeks. The defense getting back on track and creating takeaways turned the Broncos’ season around.

How do they attack Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Browns in this one?

Denver’s season-long stats will be skewed all year because of that 70-20 blowout in Miami. Justin Simmons — an All-Pro safety — and Josey Jewell — the Broncos’ best inside linebacker — were both injured for that Dolphins game. Now healthy again, Simmons and his teammates in the secondary might be able to make things tough for DTR. Denver’s weakness on defense remains defending the run, which is good news for Cleveland.

Russell Wilson boasts the fourth-longest Time To Throw in the NFL and has taken the fourth-most sacks this season. How can the Broncos reconcile that against the Myles Garrett-led Cleveland front?

Wilson has been pretty conservative this season, which has led to him sometimes holding the ball too long. He’s often hesitant to take the deep shot and he’s not aggressive forcing a pass into coverage. Wilson has struggled with taking sacks his entire career and it’s just who he is at this point. Garett will likely prove to be a huge mismatch against Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey, Denver’s weakest link on the offensive line who has allowed six sacks this year. The Broncos will aim to lean on their ground game against the Browns.

Who is the gold star player this week that the Browns should be keyed in on? Who is an underrated player who could beat them in the dark?

Broncos pass rusher Baron Browning missed the beginning of the season while recovering from a knee injury. Since returning to action, Browning has had three sacks in four games and four quarterback hits. If Denver manages to build a lead and force Cleveland to throw, Browning could be a difference-maker on Sunday. The underrated player to watch is wide receiver Marvin Mims — not necessarily on offense because he doesn’t get many opportunities there — but on special teams. Mims is averaging 33.6 yards per kickoff return this season and 20.7 yards per punt return. The rookie is electrifying with the ball in his hands.

What's your prediction for Sunday?

Cleveland will win this game if they run over Denver’s defense and the Broncos’ turnover luck dries up. Going up against the Browns’ elite secondary, Denver’s offense will likely struggle the same way Pittsburgh’s did a week ago. This is probably shaping up to be another ugly, low-scoring game. Playing at home, though, I’ll back the Broncos to win a close one.

Broncos 19, Browns 13.

