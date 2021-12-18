Behind Enemy Lines: How did the Falcons get here?

The 49ers host the Falcons on Sunday in a matchup both teams desperately need for their NFC playoff hopes.

Last time Atlanta visited the 49ers they swung an upset in Week 15 of the 2019 season. The Falcons then were a team hanging around the .500 mark just as they are now, but that year’s team was playing better down the stretch despite being out of the playoff hunt. This year’s team is still very much in the mix.

We got in touch with Falcons Wire managing editor Matt Urben to find out whether this year’s team has what it takes to pull off another upset at Levi’s Stadium.

Niners Wire: Did you expect this kind of season from Cordarrelle Patterson?

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Urben: Absolutely not! Anyone who says they expected this kind of production from Patterson is lying. The decision to play a 30-year-old kick returner primarily at running back seemed more like something a person might do in Madden, but it’s certainly paid off for Atlanta. Credit has to go to head coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, who worked with Patterson last year in Chicago.

Kyle Pitts may be the most talented player on this Falcons roster, but Patterson has been the most productive player by a mile. He’s already gone over over 1,000 all-purpose yards and has 10 touchdowns this season.

NW: How do the Falcons have 6 wins?

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

MU: The numbers don’t lie in this case, and that’s what makes their 6-7 record so impressive. This is not a talented Falcons team. There’s no area where this roster is particularly strong or deep. Somehow, they just continue to maximize what they do have. When the Falcons have been bad, they’ve been really bad, but you can count on them to show up each and every week.

It also helps that Atlanta came into the year with the NFL’s third-easiest schedule. The team’s six wins have come against the Jets, Giants, Panthers, Jaguars, Saints and Dolphins.

NW: What was your expectation for this season and have they met/fallen short of it?

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

MU: I expected Atlanta to hover around .500 this season with a chance to sneak into the wild card if things fell just right. And even though that’s mostly been accurate, this roster was in a lot worse shape than I realized entering the year.

Matt Ryan can cover up a lot, but this offensive line replaced Alex Mack with unproven second-year OL Matt Hennessy and the team’s playing without both of last season’s starting receivers — Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley — on the outside.

NW: How do the Falcons swing an upset Sunday?

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

MU: The Falcons just have to hang around, even if/when they are being outplayed. That’s been this team’s calling card all season. As defensive coordinator Dean Pees likes to emphasize, yards are meaningless and points are all that matters.

If Atlanta holds San Francisco to field goals instead of touchdowns and doesn’t turn the ball over, Matt Ryan and Cordarrelle Patterson can do enough to steal another road win on a late field goal.

NW: Let's get a prediction.

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

MU: These teams know each other well, plus Atlanta seems to rise up whenever Kyle Shanahan is on the sidelines. With that said, the 49ers are the more physical team and I expect them to stand tall at home and take care of business. 49ers 27, Falcons 20.

