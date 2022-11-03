Behind Enemy Lines: Covering the Buffs is tough duty these days

It would be tough days at the office here at DucksWire if the Oregon football team had little to no chance of winning weekly. Imagine having that feeling we all had after the Georgia game and then experiencing that every Saturday night.

That’s what Colorado fans and those covering the Buffaloes have to deal with. It’s not a good situation in Boulder and since the Ducks have to go out on the road and play the 1-7 Colorado team, we turned to our pal over at BuffaloesWire, Jack Carlough, to get his unique perspective on one of the biggest mismatches of the conference this season.

We talked about a variety of subjects, including the weather for this game. Here’s what Jack had to say.

Getting the no-brainer question out of the way

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Don Smalley: What went wrong with the Buffaloes this season?

Jack Carlough: After a solid 2020 season, Colorado’s struggles the following season were caused by an inexperienced roster and a coaching staff that had people in the wrong positions. Those two issues led to an abysmal offense that leaked into 2022. The Buffs were also gutted by the transfer portal this past offseason, forcing more young players to play bigger roles than they may have been ready for. Lastly, a few positions on defense have underperformed.

On that betting line

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DS: Oregon is a 31.5-point favorite. That’s a huge number for a road team. Is it fair or do you think the Buffs have a chance to keep this relatively close?

JC: That’s probably a fair number. Oregon has been arguably the best team in the Pac-12 this season while the Buffs have been the worst. Folsom Field has been a great environment for the Buffs this season, but Oregon is simply too far ahead of Colorado.

So how's the weather?

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

DS: Was Colorado secretly hoping for a night game here so the weather will be frigid and more of an obstacle for Oregon?

JC: These teams are so far apart that a detail such as weather isn’t even something I’m thinking about. Colorado will need to have several other factors go its way for the Buffs to have a chance.

Story continues

Note: The weather forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high of 55 degrees

Owen McCown vs JT Shrout

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

DS: Quarterback Owen McCown or JT Strout? What do each bring to the game?

JC: JT Shrout has a lively arm, but his accuracy has been poor this season. Although he can run a little bit, Shrout is mostly a pocket QB that gets in trouble when he makes off-balance throws.

Owen McCown is a very promising true freshman who simply needs some time to develop physically. He can make things happen with his legs but his arm is another part of his game that needs time to develop. His football IQ is great for a true freshman and I believe he could be a great leader come next year. At this point in the season, though, it makes more sense to keep rolling with Shrout and let McCown take a redshirt.

Down to brass tacks. Final score will be ...

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DS: Final score prediction?

JC: Colorado’s defense is overmatched in this one. Oregon wins, 55-13.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire