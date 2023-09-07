Behind enemy lines: Cornhuskers Wire answers our Nebraska questions

The Colorado Buffaloes have to be feeling good heading into its first of two rivalry games. After defeating the TCU Horned Frogs and appearing in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020 season, head coach Deion Sanders and his team are ready to come home and host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

Nebraska has to feel snake-bitten at this point after dropping another close game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 13-10, to open the season. The Cornhuskers held a late lead before turning the ball over on back-to-back possessions to give up the game-tying and game-winning scores. That loss dropped Nebraska to 2-14 in its past 16 one-score games.

As we all know, records don’t mean much in rivalry games, and we want you to be as prepared as the Buffaloes are for Nebraska.

Cornhuskers Wire managing editor Evan Bredeson was gracious enough to answer our questions ahead of this Saturday’s matchup:

What was different and what was the same for Nebraska in its first game under head coach Matt Rhule?

Bredeson:

The general attitude of the program has changed. The last five years under Scott Frost was a frustrating experience. It seemed like there was always an excuse and never a solution. Seeing a head coach accept responsibility for a loss after the Minnesota game was a breath of fresh air. There were still dumb penalties and four turnovers, but it looked different.

Who will Nebraska's offense rely on to get back on track?

Bredeson:

I would get ready for a heavy dose of the run game. Nebraska will want to try and slow Colorado down, which means ball control. Get ready for a blast from the past because Nebraska will be running the option and power football. Jeff Sims, Gabe Ervin and Rahmir Johnson will all be a threat in the ground attack. In the pass game the focus will be on Billy Kemp and Thomas Fidone. The WR/TE combo did not record a catch in last Thursday’s loss, and Matt Rhule was unhappy about it. They’ve been a focal point of the offense all offseason, and they’ll need to make plays on Saturday for Nebraska to compete in this game.

Nebraska wins the game if what happens?

Bredeson:

If they can run the ball. If Nebraska can play old-school football, bleed the clock, and limit the Buffloes offense’s number of touches, then I think the Huskers have a shot.

Colorado wins the game if what happens?

Bredeson:

If Colorado can get the tempo cranked up on offense, then Nebraska could be in trouble. The Huskers are running a 3-3-5 defense, and there has been a learning curve. They’ll need to force mistakes, or the Buffs could run up and down the field.

What are your thoughts on the Big Ten, the Big 12 and the latest round of realignment?

Bredeson:

Nebraska and its fans still feel a bit like an outsider in the Big Ten. Part of that is the team hasn’t been very good for a decade, but it also is an odd fit. For example, the conference has tried forcing certain rivalries, such as Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. But to be perfectly honest, Nebraska still views Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas State as its rivals. The money from the Big Ten was too difficult to give up, and Nebraska was frustrated with the direction of the Big 12. The head says the Big Ten was the right move, but Nebraska’s heart will always be in the Big 8/12.

MORE

READ: Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders aren’t taking Nebraska rivalry lightly

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire