Behind Enemy Lines: Cornhuskers Wire previews No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska

From 1921 to 1997, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Nebraska Cornhuskers met annually in a game that was once one of the better rivalries in college football.

When the Big 8 and members of the Southwest Conference merged to form the Big 12, the two teams would still play regularly until the Cornhuskers left for the Big Ten in 2012. After over a decade, OU and Nebraska renewed the rivalry in a defensive 23-16 win for the Sooners last season.

Now the Oklahoma Sooners will make their first road trip to Lincoln since their 10-3 loss in the 2009 season.

Sooners Wire had a chance to catch up with Cornhuskers Wire’s Evan Bredeson to get a little more up close and personal vantage point of the 2022 version of the Nebraska Cornhuskers!

What can the Sooners expect out of Nebraska after the firing of Scott Frost?

Sep 13, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph speaks to the media during a press conference at Memorial Stadium. Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Your guess is as good as mine. Mickey Joseph is well-loved by the players and has already made changes to the team’s day-to-day operations, which has been well-received in the locker room. Will the team look different on Saturday? I don’t know. He’s got a lot of hard work ahead of him. People are aware of the issues on the field, but I don’t think people realize how bad the program’s culture has gotten. There’s a reason Athletic Director Trev Alberts made this move in season. From a coaching perspective, Frost’s most significant issue was never being prepared for critical late-game situations. How Joseph handles those tight spots on Saturday could go a long way toward making him an attractive candidate for the full-time job.

How has Casey Thompson looked early in the season for the Cornhuskers?

Sep 10, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) runs with the ball against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Casey Thompson has looked good at times. He’s a natural fit for Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple’s more pass-heavy scheme. He has a nice touch on the ball and can change the speed on his throws depending on the situation. He can stretch a defense horizontally and vertically in the passing game. If there’s an area of concern, it’s his inability to throw the ball away or take the easy completion. He takes chances and will hang on to the football too long as a result, and that’s why he’s thrown three interceptions and been sacked seven times this season. The chances will be there this weekend, the Sooners have to take advantage of those opportunities.

What's made Anthony Grant so special through Nebraska's first three games of the season?

Sep 10, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Anthony Grant (10) celebrates with offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (69) and wide receiver Oliver Martin (89) after a touchdown run against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Vision. It’s been a while since Nebraska had a running back with the vision of Anthony Grant. His ability to find the running lane, even in the tightest of spots, has separated him from the remaining Husker running backs. He has a nice combination of speed and power. He’s the first back that a Nebraska offense has been able to lean on in quite some time. He can break the big one at any moment, and it only takes one mistake by the defense for him to make them pay. Grant also runs downhill will quite a bit of power. The Sooners will need to gang tackle on Saturday and rely on the fundamentals. You won’t knock Grant down; you have to bring him down. He’s an exceptional talent, and I’m curious to see how the Sooners play him Saturday.

Where has Nebraska had the biggest issues defensively?

Sep 10, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles running back Gerald Green (4) runs with the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Jaeden Gould (8) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Tackling. This is the worst tackling Nebraska team I’ve seen in a long time. As a unit, they are consistently beaten in one on one situations. Georgia Southern got the ball to their athletes in space, causing Nebraska to give more than 500 yards of offense. I’m expecting a lot of short/quick passes from the OU offense to spread the defense out and force them to help on the edge. Then I expect to see a healthy dose of the run game. The Georgia Southern loss laid out the blueprint for beating beat this team.

How do you think the Cornhuskers will look to slow down Oklahoma's offense?

Sep 3, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to running back Anthony Grant (10) against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Bend-don’t-break. If I were coaching the OU defense, I would play a “bend but don’t break” scheme this weekend. Don’t give up the big shot. Make Nebraska drive the ball for 10-12 plays. They tend to hurt themselves more often than not the longer they have the ball. They’ll take their shots deep early and often on Saturday. If the Sooners can force Nebraska to check down, it won’t be long before they become impatient. That’s when Oklahoma can take advantage of a mistake. It may not be the most fun defense to watch, and it might be frustrating sometimes, but trust me, the Sooner’s defense doesn’t have to beat Nebraska. The Huskers will do it to themselves.

Bonus: Missing the Big 12

OU safety Pat Fields (10) returns a blocked extra-point attempt for two points during the Sooners’ 23-16 win against Nebraska on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

They miss it. They miss all the old Big 12 rivals. Leaving for the Big Ten was the right decision from a financial perspective, but in the process, Nebraska left tradition and history behind. The fans get excited about the game whenever they play an old conference rival from the Big 12. Oklahoma, Kansas State, and Colorado ring differently to the Husker faithful than Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa. The Cornhuskers made the right move, but it doesn’t mean we can’t be frustrated that it had to be made in the first place.

