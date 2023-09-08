Behind Enemy Lines: Colorado Buffaloes

Nebraska is preparing to face an old Big 8/12 rival this Saturday. The Colorado Buffaloes will welcome the Cornhuskers to Boulder.

This will be the 72nd meeting between these two schools. Nebraska leads the all-time series 49-20-2.

The last time these two teams met was Sept. 7, 2019. Colorado would upset No. 25 Nebraska 34-31 in overtime.

We had a chance to talk to our friends at Colorado Buffaloes Wire to have a deeper look at Nebraska’s upcoming opponent. Our thanks to Tony Cosolo from Buffs Wire for contributing to this story.

And now, our inside look into head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

What has the reaction been since Colorado announced it was returning to the Big 12?

I could not be more excited. After toiling in the mismanagement that was the Pac-12, coming home to the Big 12 is an exciting development. Colorado never felt right in the Pac-12 as the passion just does not exist in that conference like it does in the Big 12. With Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes have a chance to be a flagship school for the new-look Big 12 and should contend for that conference every year he continues to coach at CU.

Everyone has talked about Deion Sanders this off-season, but what has been the most surprising thing about his tenure?

I have been really impressed by his old-school coaching nature. Beyond all the flash and social media outreach his team does, Coach Sanders is a lot more Nick Saban than most fans would believe. I am reminded of a conversation during an off-season press conference where Coach Sanders talked about players earning their numbers and how no one had proved anything and expected to have a premium number. There is a lot of steak to that sizzle for Coach Sanders.

Nebraska fans still consider Colorado a rival. Do Colorado fans feel the same way?

Much like the Broncos will always have a Raiders week, Colorado fans will always have a Nebraska Week. The rivalry still runs deep and has been passed along to the newest crop of players. They understand how much this game means to the fans and they will treat the game as such. I still wish for the days when Colorado and Nebraska can be conference rivals and play each other every year again on the day after Thanksgiving. Maybe when the Big 10 decides to expand further, we can see that happen.

Nebraska will win the game if…

Nebraska can control the ball and the clock by running the ball. Jeff Sims is a talented football player who can expose an opposing defense with his running ability. I would not be surprised to see Nebraska try to turn back the clock and run the snot out of the ball against a front that allowed rushing yardage against TCU.

Colorado will win the game if…

Colorado scores early. For as good as Jeff Sims is as a runner, he has had a propensity to turn the ball over in the passing game during his college career. Colorado has a plethora of offensive weapons that Minnesota does not have. The black shirts will have their hand full with Shedeur Sanders and the new-look Buffaloes offense.

