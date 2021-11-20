Behind enemy lines: Cardinals-Seahawks Q&A preview with Seahawks Wire

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks face one another twice in the final seven games of the season. The first of those two divisional matchups is Sunday afternoon in Seattle.

The Cardinals are 8-2 but have lost two of their last three games, while the Seahawks have lost four of their last five and are in last place in the division. They were shut out 17-0 in Week 10 in Russell Wilson’s return from injured reserve.

To help us get ready for the game, Seahawks Wire managing editor Tim Weaver answers a few questions to take us behind enemy lines.

The 3-6 starts

Things obviously have not gone the way the Seahawks had hoped and anticipated for the season. What has most ailed the team, leading to their 3-6 record?

Obviously, Russell Wilson’s injury was a big deal but a lack of complementary football has been the main problem. The first few games their offense was excellent and their defense was historically bad. The last few weeks the defense has been brilliant and the offense has fallen off. The win over Jacksonville was really the only game they played well in all three phases this season. They’ve also faced a really brutal schedule and it will get much easier after this week.

Russell Wilson's return

Did Russell Wilson come back too soon? What did you take away from his return in Week 10?

It certainly looks like he did. Even if Wilson and Pete Carroll say his finger was 100% fine, his throwing was clearly impacted. He sailed a lot of passes, which is very uncharacteristic. Wilson also made a couple of huge mental errors on his interceptions though, so it wasn’t just a physical thing. He just wasn’t up to game speed and I think Geno Smith would have given Seattle a better chance in Green Bay.

Bright spots

What or who have been bright spots so far this season?

Offensively, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett of course have been very productive as usual. For a minute there, Metcalf had the best rating against zone and Lockett had the best against man coverage, so that really speaks to their ability. Defensively, the safeties have been special over the last month. Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs and when Ryan Neal gets on the field have all shined in coverage, making it extremely tough to throw against this team.

A must-win game?

How badly do the Seahawks need this game against the Cardinals ? Do you think they still have a shot at the division title?

This is a must-win game. Dropping to 3-7 at this point would make a postseason push pretty unrealistic, even in a weak field at the bottom of the NFC playoff picture. They’re not winning the division this year but a wild-card spot isn’t out of the question if Wilson gets back to 100% immediately and the defense continues to trend upward.

Matchups

What matchups do you like the most for the Seahawks? What matchups do you think most heavily favor the Cardinals ?

I like our DTs going against the Cards’ interior offensive line. Poona Ford and Al Woods have both performed really well and flown under the radar. They can both stop the run and push the pocket and have been their most consistent defenders all season. I’m not crazy about Arizona’s running backs going against our non-Bobby Wagner linebackers in the passing game. Screens have been their Achilles’ heel and several teams have taken advantage of them by dialing those up a lot.

Prediction

What will the final score be and how will it go down?

It almost entirely depends on whether or not Russell Wilson gets back up to game speed after another week of practice. Assuming he does, I have to pick the Seahawks given how important this game is for them. Seattle 27, Arizona 24.

