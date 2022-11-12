Behind enemy lines: Cardinals-Rams Q&A preview with Rams Wire

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams for the second time this season on Sunday, this time at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the first matchup 20-12 in Week 3 in Arizona.

Things have changed some for the Rams since then.

To help us catch up with the Cardinals’ next opponent, Rams Wire managing editor Cam DaSilva answers a few questions for us.

Check out the questions and his responses below.

Different personnel

What is different personnel-wise with the Rams now than when the Cardinals played the Rams in Week 3?

Most of the differences are on the offensive line and defense. Up front, the Rams didn’t have Brian Allen last time they faced the Cardinals, so the starting O-line looked like this: Joe Noteboom, David Edwards, Coleman Shelton, Alaric Jackson, Rob Havenstein. Allen is back now, but Noteboom and Edwards are out and Shelton could return from injury.

So the O-line could be this on Sunday: Jackson, Shelton, Allen, Chandler Brewer, Havenstein. Got all that? It’ll be the Rams’ ninth starting offensive line combination in nine games. Van Jefferson is also back at wide receiver.

Defensively, Troy Hill and David Long Jr. are back from injury, so Derion Kendrick and Grant Haley – who played a lot in Week 3 – will be relegated to backup roles.

The Rams' issues

Since beating the Cardinals , the Rams have lost four of five games. What have been the biggest issues and are any of them going to be better this week?

The offense has been the biggest culprit for the Rams during this difficult season. The protection has been terrible up front and the running game can do nothing right. It’s been the Cooper Kupp Show through eight games, even more so than last season, because the Rams’ other receivers have done very little to help move the ball down the field. The defense has done its job but the offense is falling way behind and weighing this team down significantly.

Getting back on track

How confident are you that the Rams can get things back on track?

Not very confident, to be honest. The offensive line is getting healthier but the issues with this team run even deeper. They have no semblance of a running game and Stafford has regressed a bit since last season, being even more heavily reliant on Kupp. The talent is there on defense but if the offense keeps putting them on the field after three-and-outs, there’s only so much Raheem Morris’ group can do. I think it could be a struggle the rest of the way, but if the offense gets on track, this could be a wild-card team.

Limiting Cooper Kupp

Will the Cardinals be able limit Cooper Kupp like they did in Week 3? What did they do that no one else has been able to do?

That’s a great question. For whatever reason, they’ve been the only team that can limit him, keeping him under 70 yards three times since the start of last season. Byron Murphy seems to do a nice job against him, and the coverages they run force Stafford to go elsewhere with the football. I think with Allen Robinson fitting in a little bit better now, and with Jefferson back from injury, the Cards could have a harder time limiting Kupp, but they’ve had no trouble doing so in the past.

Prediction

Who wins this game and how does it go down?

With Stafford and Murray both questionable, it’s hard to say what these teams will look like. I think Murray has a better chance to play than Stafford, given the cautious approach taken with concussions, so that gives the Cardinals a little bit of an edge. But even if Stafford is out, we’ve seen John Wolford beat the Cardinals before. It’ll take a dominant defensive effort, but I think the Rams come out in a close one. Rams 21, Cardinals 20.

