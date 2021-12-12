Behind enemy lines: Cardinals-Rams Q&A preview with Rams Wire

With the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams set to play each other Monday night at State Farm Stadium in prime time, it was appropriate to find out more about the team they beat in Week 4.

For the second time this season, I go “behind enemy lines” with Rams Wire managing editor Cameron DaSilva to find out more about the Cardinals’ Week 14 opponent and division rival.

Below are my questions and answers.

Recent offensive woes

Excluding the game against the Jaguars, the Rams have struggled offensively recently. What has led to the dip in production?

Turnovers, third-down inefficiency and poor play from Matthew Stafford. For all of those reasons, the Rams have fallen behind in games and become one-dimensional on offense, abandoning the run much more quickly than they’d like to. During their three-game losing streak, Stafford threw five interceptions, with three of those being pick-sixes and another that was brought back to the 2-yard line. He was a big reason for the offense’s issues against the Titans, 49ers and Packers, looking nothing like the Pro Bowl-caliber player he was in the first half of the season.

OBJ and Von Miller

Since their last matchup in Week 4, the Rams added Von Miller and Odell Beckham. What sort of impact have they made so far?

They haven’t been all that impactful, to be honest. Beckham scored a long touchdown late in the Rams’ loss to the Packers and also caught a pass in the end zone against the Jaguars on Sunday, but both games were more or less decided at the time of each score. A lot has been asked of Beckham coming in and trying to replace Robert Woods, which wasn’t the plan until Woods tore his ACL in practice. Miller is still searching for his first sack with the Rams and while he’s been good against the run, he could be better as a pass rusher – since that’s what the Rams primarily acquired him to do.

Differences since Week 4

Aside from the additions of Miller and OBJ, how are the Rams different from the last time the Cardinals played them?

Sebastian Joseph-Day and Robert Woods are both on injured reserve right now and they played most of the snaps in the first meeting back in Week 4. David Long Jr. is no longer a starter at cornerback after being benched due to early-season struggles, being replaced by Dont’e Deayon. Those are some of the biggest differences, but we could also see Sony Michel take over as the starting running back after Darrell Henderson Jr. started back in Week 4.

Loss of Robert Woods

How big a loss was it for Robert Woods to get hurt?

It was huge. He’s not only a reliable and tough receiver over the middle, but he’s also an excellent blocker in the running game. That’s been a big loss for the Rams because even though Cooper Kupp is a great blocker and Van Jefferson is decent, neither does what Woods did for this offense. Stafford misses Woods, particularly when throwing over the middle.

Picks and prediction

Prediction time — how does this big-time matchup go down?

I keep going back and forth on this one. On one hand, the Rams looked much better last week against the Jaguars and have had the Cardinals’ number. On the other hand, Arizona has rolled right along despite missing Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, beating quality teams throughout the year. The Rams’ only impressive wins were against the Colts and Bucs, and I don’t think that changes this week. I think the Cards win narrowly, 27-24.

