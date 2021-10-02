Behind enemy lines: Cardinals-Rams Q&A preview

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will face one another Saturday afternoon in a battle of two 3-0 teams. It is the first of two divisional matchups between the two teams. The winner takes the early lead in the NFC West.

They are familiar foes, of course, but being the first time they face each other in the 2021 season, to help give us some insight to the Cardinals’ opponent, Rams Wire managing editor Cameron DaSilva answered some questions and gives us a peek behind enemy line.

My questions and his answers are below.

Matthew Stafford vs. Jared Goff

How different has the offense been with Matthew Stafford instead of Jared Goff?

Massively different. In the first game alone, Stafford matched the number of 50-yard touchdowns that Jared Goff had all of last season, just to put things into perspective. The Rams are much more explosive on offense thanks to Stafford’s willingness to throw downfield, which is opening things up underneath. Stafford has a great command of this offense and sees the field extremely well, without needing Sean McVay to coach him through every single play.

The defense

How has the defense been so far through three games?

The defense has been a story of bending but not breaking. They’ve given up some yards, but the Rams have been great in the red zone defensively, limiting opponents on the scoreboard. I wouldn’t say it’s the dominant unit that finished first overall in points and yards allowed, but it’s still a very good defense. And with the way they’re using Jalen Ramsey, he’s become even more valuable because he’s playing all over the field.

Surprises

Who are some early surprises for the Rams?

Brian Allen has been a huge surprise at center. He struggled as a starter in 2019, but now that he’s fully healthy again and back on the field, he’s been excellent. It’s not hyperbole to say he’s been one of the better centers in football through three weeks, allowing only two pressures and one sack. David Long Jr. has also been really good as the nickel corner, stepping up in Troy Hill’s place as a quality defender in the secondary.

Weaknesses?

Do the Rams have any weaknesses? Can the Cardinals exploit any of them?

There aren’t any glaring weaknesses on this team right now, but the Cardinals can probably exploit their linebackers. Kenny Young has been playing well, as has Troy Reeder, but the Cardinals can move the ball by either throwing to their running backs when matched up man-to-man on Young and Reeder, or by running Kyler Murray laterally to stretch the field. It’ll be a challenge for the linebackers to keep up with Murray if he escapes the pocket.

Matchups

Which matchups are you excited to see? Which ones are you worried about?

I’m definitely most excited to see Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins, of course. I don’t know how often Ramsey will match up with Hopkins because he’s playing in the slot more often this season, but the Rams should still put their top corner on the All-Pro wideout fairly frequently. I’m most worried about Chandler Jones against Andrew Whitworth. Whitworth is playing well, but he hasn’t faced a pass rusher like Jones yet this season.

Prediction

What is your prediction for the game? What will be the score and what happens?

I think this is going to be a much closer game than the last eight meetings between these teams. The Cardinals look the best they have in about six years and Murray is a nightmare to defend. But the Rams have had success slowing him down and containing him in the pocket, and I think that’ll be the case again on Sunday. Rams 30, Cardinals 27.

