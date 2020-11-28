Behind Enemy Lines: Cardinals-Patriots Week 12 preview with Patriots Wire

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the New England Patriots Sunday in Foxborough this weekend. They face the Patriots only once every four years so they aren’t a common opponent.

And this year, the Patriots don’t look like the normal Patriots because Tom Brady left, many players left in free agency, others opted out of the season and Cam Newton is the new quarterback.

To get to know the Pats a little better and gain a little more insight about the matchup this weekend, Patriots Wire managing editor Henry McKenna answered a few questions about the game this weekend. Below are the questions and his answers.





Cam Newton

What can you say about Cam Newton's season? Is he going to be able to get the Pats to the playoffs and is he a longer-term option?

Newton has been erratic this season, but he's actually been quite good over the last four weeks. The Patriots have settled him into their system, albeit with some conservative play-calling. Unfortunately, New England's schedule is such that they have very little hope of making the playoffs. The Patriots' season is pretty much dead. As for the future of Newton and New England, they could make for a match in 2021. It's just a matter of how much money Newton wants. If he wants a competitive salary, the Patriots are probably going to move on. If he's willing to take a below-market contract, Bill Belichick might retain Newton as a stop-gap option for New England for the next year or two (or three). The Patriots — coaches and players — like Newton a lot.

Not meeting the 'Patriots Standard'

At 4-6, the Pats are not up to their "Patriot Standard" this season. What have been the biggest reasons why they have not been able to perform at as high a level?

Their defense is the worst in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders' DVOA metric. That's an unflattering mark for Belichick. So while the chatter has largely about the offensive regression after the departure of Tom Brady, New England's inability to play defense has been the biggest problem. But, yes, the offense has had plenty of issues, with the tight end and receiver positions sinking the team's effectiveness in the passing game.

Patriots players to know

Which Patriots players are the ones to know about on offense and defense?

On offense, I'll pick rookie and right tackle Michael Onwenu, a sixth-round pick. He's been one of the Patriots' best players on offense. He's just been rock solid and a terrific find in the late rounds of the draft. On defense, keep an eye on linebacker Terez Hall. He got sparing play time last week, but he has been significantly better than Ja'Whaun Bentley. I think Hall might jump past Bentley on the depth chart this week.

Matchups to watch

Which matchups most favor the Pats? Which ones most favor the Cards?

Man, I'd be hard-pressed to find a matchup that suits the Patriots. The most even matchup might be between Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins. They're two of the best players at their positions, even if Gilmore isn't playing at the same inhuman level from 2019. As for a matchup that favors the Cards, keep an eye on who the Patriots play at left tackle. Isaiah Wynn is dealing with an injury and won't play. That could make for a really advantageous situation for Arizona.

Prediction

What is your prediction for the game and how it happens?

New England has found ways to keep the games close this season, so I think they'll do that for three quarters. But the Cardinals' talent levels are just so vastly superior to that of the Patriots. Arizona breaks out in the fourth quarter, and wins, 31-24.

