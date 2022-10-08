Behind enemy lines: Cardinals-Eagles Week 5 Q&A preview with Eagles Wire

The Arizona Cardinals have a tough matchup Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium as they face the Philadelphia Eagles, the only undefeated team left in the NFL. Philly has an offense that is humming, averaging more than 28 points per game, and a defense that has 16 sacks and 10 takeaways.

To get to know the Eagles a little better, we went behind enemy lines to get some insight from Eagles Wire managing editor Glenn Erby. he answered a few questions about the Cardinals’ Week 5 opponent.

Check out the questions and answers below.

Jalen Hurts' progress

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

What can you tell us about the progress of Jalen Hurts in his third season? Is he better than he has been before, or is the talent around him just better?

Hurts spent the entire offseason and spring retooling his throwing mechanics while working to become a more timely and accurate passer. He’s leaps and bounds better than he was in 2021 and continues to improve daily. The improved talent and personnel surrounding him have helped, but it’s mainly about playing more snaps, working tirelessly on his craft, and spending an entire offseason and training camp in the same system for the first time since high school.

The Philly offense

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

What has made the Philly offense so good to start the season? Is there a way to slow it?

The run-pass balance from offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has been outstanding, and Hurts has taken what the opposing defense gives him rather than forcing the offense. Philadelphia’s RPO-based schemes have kept opposing defenses off-balanced, and Hurts has continued to gain confidence and knowledge of the offensive schemes. You can slow the Eagles down by pressuring Hurts off the edge, forcing him to roll out to his left, and stopping or neutralizing the Philadelphia run game.

The defense

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With 16 sacks and 10 takeaways on defense, what has been different this season? How would you attack the Philly defense to exploit any weaknesses?

The difference is definitely an improvement in personnel. The addition of Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis, Kyzir White, and James Bradberry has allowed the Eagles to be more creative and aggressive up front. Jonathan Gannon likes a versatile defensive scheme, and this current unit allows the Eagles to run a 3-4, 4-3, 5-2, and a 5-1-5 setup with White as the lone linebacker. Teams with accurate passers, strong running games, and a physical offensive line can give Philly’s defense problems.

Impact newcomers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Which newcomers, both in free agency and the draft, have made the most significant impact and why?

Without a doubt, it would have to be Reddick, Jordan Davis, Kyzir White, and James Bradberry in no set order of significance. Reddick gives Philadelphia a pure pass rusher from the SAM linebacker spot, while Davis gives the Birds a more athletic and powerful version of a younger Fletcher Cox. White has provided elite athleticism and versatility at the WILL linebacker spot, while the addition of Bradberry means you can’t ignore or target the cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

Prediction

Game prediction: who wins, how, and what will the score be?

I’m tempted to pick Arizona at home, with Philadelphia intensely looking ahead to a showdown with Dallas. Still, the leadership qualities and offensive firepower make it hard to pick against Philadelphia.

Arizona keeps it close, but the Eagles pull away late thanks to their dynamic rushing attack. Philly wins 34-24.

