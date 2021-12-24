Behind enemy lines: Cardinals-Colts Q&A preview with Colts Wire

The Arizona Cardinals’ next opponent are the Indianapolis Colts, whom they face Saturday night at State Farm Stadium. It is the first time since they face them since 2017.

The Cardinals need a win to clinch a playoff spot and remain in control of the NFC West.

The Colts need a win to keep the Tennessee Titans from clinching the division.

The Colts have won five of their last six games. The Cardinals have lost two in a row and are 3-4 after a 7-0 start.

To help us to know a little bit more about the Cardinals’ next opponent, Colts Wire managing editor Kevin Hickey takes use behind enemy lines to give us some insight.

He answered a few of my questions. Those questions and answers are below.

Difference in 1-4 and 7-2

What was different about the 1-4 start and the 7-2 run since?

A lot of factors go into it. The most obvious is the elite play of Jonathan Taylor. He leads the league in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, scrimmage yards and total touchdowns. His incredible play has been the biggest factor because defenses simply can’t stop him. On the other side of the ball, the Colts are tied for the most takeaways (31) in the NFL and have the best turnover differential in the NFL (+14). The schedule also opened up a little bit with games against the Texans twice, the Jets and Jaguars as well. But they dominated those teams. It’s really just a combination of everything coming together.

Carson Wentz

What sort of season has Carson Wentz had this year? Is he a long-term answer at quarterback?

That is a great question and one that I don’t really have an answer to. Wentz has looked more good than bad this season. He’s avoided ghastly turnovers, which is nice. But he’s really played at a league-average level for the majority of the season. I have yet to see a quarterback that can truly take over if he needs to and his latest outing against the Patriots was a cause for concern. I think the Colts went into this deal knowing it would be a two-year experiment but if I had to say that Wentz will be the starter in five years? I’d probably say no.

Jonathan Taylor

Just gush about Jonathan Taylor. Is there a way to stop him or slow him down?

He’s just so much fun to watch. We know he can break off the big play but it’s also those physical, five and six-yard runs where he’s carrying the pile that are most impressive. The best way to contain him is to tackle him. Makes sense right? Taylor does so much damage after contact that teams really get in trouble when they miss on their first attempt. His 1,010 rushing yards AFTER contact are more than all but three other running backs have total rushing yards. The Bucs did the best job of doing that in Week 12 when they held him to eight carries for 25 yards for three quarters. Once they stopped stacking the box in the fourth quarter due to obvious passing scenarios, Taylor ripped off huge chunks of runs. The biggest thing is to stack the box and don’t miss.

Other Colts to know

Who are other guys for Cardinals fans to know about?

Defensively, CB Kenny Moore II earned his first Pro Bowl nod. It’s very deserving considering he’s allowed a 74.8 passer rating despite leading the NFL in targets (PFF). He also leads all cornerbacks with 15 run stops. DT Grover Stewart plays the one-technique and while he’s a run-stopper, he moves like a defensive end with the power of a nose tackle. His numbers may not show up in the box score, but he has a massive impact on a per-play basis. On the offensive side, second-year lineman Danny Pinter is likely to start at center as starter Ryan Kelly is away from the team following the tragic death of his unborn daughter. Pinter is an athletic lineman who excels in run blocking.

Weaknesses

Do the Colts have any real weaknesses?

Oh yes. The best way to beat the Colts is to stop their pass rush and avoid turnovers. When the Colts can’t get pressure, their defense essentially falls apart. Just look back at the Patriots game last week. A 20-point lead was nearly erased in one quarter because the Colts couldn’t pressure Mac Jones. Kyler Murray also needs to tap into his improvisation, which will work well against the zone-heavy defense.

Prediction

What is your prediction for the game?

It’s definitely going to be a fun and exciting game. I understand the Cardinals are one of the best teams in the NFL but the Colts are simply too hot right now. Maybe that means regression is coming their way but given the matchup in terms of Jonathan Taylor against the Cardinals run defense, this is the kind of game the Colts can control. I’ll take the Colts, 26-24.

