Behind enemy lines: Cardinals-Bears Q&A preview with Bears Wire

The Arizona Cardinals come off their bye week and take on the Chicago Bears on the road. They could get quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins back in the lineup.

As we get ready for the Week 13 matchup, I asked Bears Wire managing editor Alyssa Barbieri some questions about the Bears and the game this weekend to get some inside perspective on the Cardinals’ next opponent.

We go behind enemy lines with Alyssa. Check out what she had to say.

How has Justin Fields played this season? What is the offensive difference between him and Andy Dalton in terms of what the team does?

Justin Fields’ rookie season has been eventful for sure. He’s been far from perfect, which wasn’t unexpected given the situation he landed in with Chicago – bad coach, bad scheme and a lack of reps with his weapons – and he’s also struggled with holding onto the ball too long, as he’s always trying to extend the play. Still, Fields has developed in each of his eight games, where he’s shown he can become a great quarterback in this league. It’s just going to take a little time and a better coaching staff. If you’re Matt Nagy, there’s no difference in the game plan the Bears try to run, which is the biggest issue with Nagy and his refusal to adapt his game plan to fit the players’ strengths. The overall philosophy on offense remains the same in establishing the run game early and attempting to open up a passing game that’s the worst in the NFL. But the biggest difference with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields is Dalton’s quick release and Fields’ mobility, things that have separately impacted games.

Where have been the brightest spots so far season and where have the biggest disappointments come?

There haven’t been many bright spots this season, but there’s optimism about the future given the young talent on the roster. The Bears have some solid young talent in place for the next head coach, including Fields, linebacker Roquan Smith, receiver Darnell Mooney, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. The pass rush has also been a nice surprise. The Bears have the second-most sacks in the NFL this season, and that’s with Khalil Mack playing in just seven games this season. Robert Quinn, the NFC Defensive Player of the Month, has 11 sacks and has stepped up in Mack’s absence. The biggest disappointment has been the coaching, particularly Nagy, whose offense has gotten progressively worse all four years in Chicago. Nagy’s handling of Fields has been negligent, and it’s a big reason why there’s an uproar surrounding his impending firing. His insistence on riding with Dalton in training camp – and not giving Fields a chance – set the rookie up for failure early on, but Fields has been able to shine despite Nagy. Still, the Bears need to do right by their future and bring in a coach who will actually adapt a game plan to fit his strengths and find a scheme that works.

Which matchups are most excited to see? Which ones worry you the most against the Cardinals ?

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn is coming off a dominant November effort, and he has the fourth-most sacks in the NFL this season, so I’m eager to see how Quinn fares against Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries. If Chicago stands any chance of slowing down this Arizona offense, it’s going to be because of the pass rush. Bears rookie right tackle Larry Borom has fared well against some of the best pass rushers in the NFL, so I’m eager to see how he handles lining up against Markus Golden. As for the most concerning matchups, any that involve Bears defensive backs covering a talented Cardinals receiving corp., notably cornerbacks Artie Burns and Xavier Crawford, who are relatively new to the lineup due to benching or injury.

Who are the lesser-known contributors Cardinals fans should know?

On defense, second-year edge rusher Trevis Gipson has stepped up in a big way after Khalil Mack had season-ending foot surgery. Gipson has started alongside Robert Quinn, where Gipson has shown his burst and ability to get after the quarterback. Gipson was always a project for Chicago, and the difference between Year 1 and Year 2 has been noticeable. On offense, second-year tight end Cole Kmet has shown signs that he can be a reliable pass catcher in this offense, but he needs to become a priority, another mark against Nagy and his coaching staff. When Kmet is involved on offense, he’s put together some strong outings. But when the Bears have ignored the tight ends altogether, he’s become a non-factor.

Prediction

What will the final score be and how will it go down?

This game could get ugly – and quick – for the Bears, especially down several starters. Arizona might have this game locked up by halftime, much like the Bucs earlier this season. The Cardinals have scored 30-plus points in all but three games this season, and there’s no reason why that trend shouldn’t continue against a Chicago defense that’s been weak in the secondary. Get ready for the “Fire Nagy” chants at Soldier Field. Cardinals 34, Bears 16

