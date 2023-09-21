Behind Enemy Lines: Buffaloes writer discusses Colorado’s upcoming trip to Autzen

It’s the first real big game of the season for the Oregon Ducks, and who knew it would come in the form of the Colorado Buffaloes?

Both teams come into the game ranked in the Top 20 and for the first time in a very long time, Colorado has all the confidence of the world thanks to head coach Deion Sanders and the three wins under their belt.

Now the circus is on its way to Eugene, so we talked to USA TODAY’s Buffaloes Wire’s own Tony Cosolo about all things Buffaloes before the big game on ABC Saturday.

But Colorado will be shorthanded with two-way star Travis Hunter out. How big of an impact will that make on the final score of the game? Does Colorado have a legitimate chance of winning and what will that mean to their program? We asked Tony about these things surrounding the contest and much more.

Colorado adjustments without Hunter

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DucksWire: With Travis Hunter out, how much does that change what Colorado will do on both sides of the ball?

Tony Cosolo: Travis Hunter is a special athlete so there really isn’t any way to cover up his absence. I do believe that Colorado has enough weapons on offense to cover for him not being there, but the defense is really where the hit will be seen. Hunter has played great on defense this year for a team that is still going through growing pains on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, you will see more targets to Auburn transfer Tar’Varish Dawson, while CU will go with various names on defense including Kyndrich Breedlove, Carter Stoutmire, and maybe five-star freshman Cormani McClain.

Excitement or disappointment

Lucas Boland/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

DW: What was the feeling after the CSU win? Buffs were favored by 23 and won in double overtime. Was there disappointment or just glad for the win?

TC: Though I did expect Colorado to win big against CSU, I also preached in my pregame write-ups that you can never factor for a rivalry game. This was especially true as CSU punched Colorado directly in the mouth for much of the game. Head coach Deion Sanders spoke to the resiliency of the team to battle back and win the game so I will take the positive route of saying that Colorado got a dose of reality, and this could focus the team after all of the distractions leading up to the CSU game.

Winning at Autzen

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

DW: What will a win at Autzen mean for the Colorado program?

TC: This could have a 2016-style effect on the CU season if the Buffaloes can steal a game in Eugene. That 2016 win accounts for the only win CU has had against Oregon since joining the Pac-12 and CU was able to ride that all the way to the Pac-12 championship game.

Losing before the Trojans come to town

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

DW: Will a loss to Oregon take some luster away from the USC game?

TC: I don’t believe so because even if Colorado does lose, I believe Shedeur Sanders and the offense can put points up against Oregon. If that is the case, it doesn’t change the probable storylines that will be there for the USC game, mostly focusing on the battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the country.

The Shedeur Sanders hype train

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

DW: What has surprised you the most about Shedeur Sanders?

TC: His pose under pressure. Colorado’s offensive line is still searching for consistency and because of this, the run game and pass blocking has been up and down leading to CU having to lean on the right arm of Sanders. Through all of this, he hasn’t blinked when facing deficits against TCU and CSU and delivering in situations such as having to drive 98 yards to tie the game with only two minutes remaining. Sanders has ice water in his veins and should keep CU in every game they play this season.

Keys to Colorado Victory

Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK

DW: What needs to happen on Saturday for the Buffs to win?

TC: Colorado must slow down the Oregon offense and turnovers will be the main path to victory. CU has given up a lot of yardage this season but has been able to make plays that lead to turnovers. If Colorado can cause Oregon to start turning the ball over, something the Ducks haven’t done much of this season, then maybe the Buffs can pull off the upset. I expect both teams to score on Saturday, so turnovers can be the tipping point.

The Buffs come up short if ...

Lucas Boland/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

DW: Colorado loses on Saturday because BLANK happened.

TC: If CU can’t protect Shedeur Sanders or get a consistent run game going against Oregon, then this will put a lot of pressure on the Buffs defense. This defense is still coming together so putting too much pressure on him in a hostile environment like the Autzen Zoo is a non-winning formula. Colorado must score early and get some turnovers to win, so if those don’t happen, Oregon should hold serve.

Others besides Sanders and Hunter

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DW: What’s one player Oregon needs to watch out for that isn’t a household name?

TC: Shane Cokes. The veteran defensive lineman plays all over the defensive front and has generated some great pass rush from the inside on pass downs while helping to hold down the run game. Cokes is notated by one of the L patches for leader along with Shedeur Sanders. Oregon fans should see a lot of No. 99 on Saturday.

