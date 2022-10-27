Behind Enemy Lines: Buckeyes Wire sheds light on Penn State-Ohio State matchup

Penn State is preparing for its biggest matchup of the year this Saturday against Ohio State. After losing to Michigan earlier this month, the Ohio State game has become an even more important indicator for how this Penn State season will be gauged in the history books.

Penn State sits right in the middle of the rankings after their loss to Michigan, they showed they could bounce back against Minnesota but this game is different.

When things get different we need to do some spying, get behind enemy lines and we aren’t talking the Gene Hackman and Owen Wilson way. We talked to Buckeyes Wire editor Phil Harrison to get a better idea of what Penn State and the fans should expect with this uber talented team heading into State College.

Both the offense and defense are ranked inside the top three in the nation in terms of yards for and allowed, which one is guaranteed to show up in State College on Saturday if not both?

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

I think they’ll both show up, but historically speaking, when Ohio State heads to Happy Valley, it’s the defense that typically outshines the offense. Defense travels as they say, and if you are going to go on the road at a place like Beaver Stadium, the defense better step off the bus. That’s not to say that C.J. Stroud and the offense won’t have its moments, but with the new, attacking scheme, and that fact that Jim Knowles has yet to open up some of the blitz packages he has in his back pocket, I like the defense to maybe outshine the offense a little bit more in this one.

Brian Hartline is the star of the coaching staff outside of Ryan Day, who else on the Buckeyes staff does a great job of getting the most out of the position they coach?

Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a really good staff across the board, but we can’t talk about the best assistants in the game than one of Penn State’s own that found his way to Columbus, defensive line coach Larry Johnson. He’s well regarded as the best defensive line coach in the game and continually attracts high end talent, develops it, then sends them to the NFL. He’s a great teacher of the position — especially on hand placement and technique — and gets the best out of the already great high school talent that come to play for him at Ohio State. A lot of those kids come because of him, and not just because it’s Ohio State.

Do we think Ohio State looks at what Michigan did to Penn State earlier this month and tries to emulate or enhance that approach?

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, but Ohio State is built differently. I would even say that Penn State matches up better with the Buckeyes than they did with Michigan. On the road, you’d like to establish the running game, but with the passing game Ohio State has, it’ll try to be balanced. With the Wolverines, it was line up run the ball and be physical. Though OSU has the capability, I don’t see that happening Saturday, and I think the game will be much, much closer because Penn State has the athletes to play the type of game that’s OSU’s strength is, which is to get the ball to its athletes and try to get explosive plays. The Buckeyes struggled really for the first time to run the ball last week against Iowa, and it might be tough to turn that around on the road against a physical front.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has missed a lot of time this year and came back last week but had just one catch, do you expect him to have a larger role in this matchup after a warm up week of sorts against Iowa?

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

I don’t know that he’s fully healthy and Ohio State is being a bit stealthy about it. He pulled up with a limp after his last target that was a long go-route he had to get into 5th gear on, but he was also on a so-called pitch count coming back from the hamstring injury. Ryan Day has already said he’s going to play but will probably be on a set number of plays again. I think it’ll be more of Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Egbuka, and Julian Fleming. I’ll be surprised if Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a big part of the game plan just for health and precautions reasons.

What is one area of the Penn State team whether it be talent at a position or in how they have performed that should give Ohio State cause for concern?

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

I know there hasn’t been much success as far as beating Ohio State over the last few years, but Penn State has played the Buckeyes closer than any other program since James Franklin arrived. And to me it boils down to the talent level. Michigan has gotten better in that department, but the Nittany Lions’ talent is as close to Ohio State’s as any other team in the Big Ten year in and year out because of the recruiting. They just match up better. I know that’s a bit of a cliche-type answer, but sometimes it just comes down to beating the man in front of you or winning 1:1 matchups, and Penn State has the skill to do it, especially at home where the team seems to get even more of a boost.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire