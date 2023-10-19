Behind Enemy Lines with Buckeyes Wire’s Phil Harrison

Penn State travels to Ohio State this week with big hopes of gaining an edge in the Big Ten East race. A win would firmly put Penn State in the driver’s seat for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, but a loss doesn’t necessarily serve as an eliminator. The same is true for Ohio State, who has held the overall advantage in this series since Penn State joined the Big Ten and during the course of James Franklin’s career in Happy Valley.

Ohio Stadium has been a bit of a house of horrors for Penn State over the years with demoralizing losses in a variety of ways including blowouts, blown leads, and close games with costly mistakes. What will this week have to offer? We’ll soon find out.

Leading up to this weekend’s Big Ten showdown between Penn State and Ohio State, the managing editors of Nittany Lions Wire (Kevin McGuire) and Buckeyes Wire (Phil Harrison) collaborated on a Behind Enemy Lines Q&A for each site. Below are the questions asked to Harrison to offer Penn State fans a glimpse into the Ohio State perspective on this weekend’s big game.

Ohio State has already played Notre Dame (and won) but it feels like we have all been kind of waiting for this matchup. Having both teams come into this game with 6-0 records has set the stage for the start of a Big Ten East race many of us anticipated. So is Ohio State living up to expectations coming in?

The Columbus Dispatch

If you talk to Ohio State fans (and the national media), I think everyone believes there’s something off with this Buckeye squad — at least on the offensive end. The defense has been fantastic, but rarely have we seen an offense under Ryan Day look clunky at times like it has this year, even with a new starting quarterback.

The offensive line is still developing and Kyle McCord has shown flashes but has been inconsistent. In all honesty, we’re kind of still waiting for Ohio State to put it all together, and if it doesn’t this weekend, there’s going to be a lot of unhappy folks leaving the ‘Shoe on Saturday.

We all know just how good Marvin Harrison Jr. is. He had a monster game last year against Penn State and he leads the Big Ten in receiving right now. Can we win this game by himself or does someone else have to step up in a big moment?

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Someone else has to step up, namely in the running game. And it won’t be easy since the top three backs were out last weekend in some form or another with injury concerns. Don’t get me wrong, it’s nice to have Harrison Jr. as a sort of get-out-of-jail-free card at times, but throwing it in Harrison’s direction every time a big play is needed isn’t going to work against the caliber of defense Penn State has. Ohio State has to have some success in the running game to open things up a little more down the field or it could be a long day.

Ohio State’s rushing offense lags more toward the middle of the pack in the Big Ten. Is this any concern for Ohio State coming into this one?

York Daily Record

Yes, see above. In “matchup” games like this one, the team that can run the ball almost always has more success. Michigan has shown that over the last two seasons and Penn State has the style of play and personnel to do the same. A one-dimensional offense that gobbles up yards through the air can work against the Marylands of the world, but not Penn State and other teams that have the physical mindset and abilities to wrestle the game away.

Kyle McCord is one of the Big Ten’s leading passers and a former Pennsylvania high school standout. Drew Allar is a former Mr. Ohio. So which QB has the better performance against his in-state team?

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Great question. Just because McCord has the better weapons around him, and the fact that Ohio State might have a problem with consistent success in the running game, I’m going with him. Honestly, the quarterback that doesn’t have the bigger day might be the winning one in this type of ball game.

Ryan Day has had some interesting comments directed at some notable Ohio State critics this season. What is the actual pressure on Day to deliver a Big Ten championship in Columbus this season after seeing Michigan win the last two years? And who does he put on blast this week if the opportunity arises?

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The expectations are massive. There isn’t a ton of patience when it comes to losing to Michigan and not playing for really big things from Ohio State fans. You can see those expectations grinding on him with how we’ve seen his demeanor change recently on the sidelines and in interviews and it’s not going to get any easier. As for who he puts on blast, I think he’ll temper himself a little after the blowback he got from the Lou Holtz situation 🙂

What is Ohio State’s biggest concern this weekend? What is an area that Penn State can claim as an advantage?

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve alluded to it already but I think it’s Penn State’s defensive front vs. the Ohio State offensive line. That’s a rebuilt unit for the Buckeyes and so far it’s been a very inconsistent bunch that seems to be getting better but not where you’d want it to be going into a physical game like this where running the ball and protecting the quarterback means everything.

The stakes are clearly high this weekend for both teams, but one loss doesn’t necessarily eliminate a team from the Big Ten championship hunt and a possible spot in the College Football Playoff. But is this week’s winner the team to beat in the Big Ten? And what happens to the loser in the big picture?

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

It pains me to say it, but I think Michigan is the team to beat right now. There’s so much back at key positions from last year and Jim Harbaugh seems to be getting the team into a more motivated state as the season goes on. That being said, the Wolverines do go to Happy Valley, so that’ll be a huge one as well. If Penn State can find out a way to win in Columbus this weekend, you have to like where it sits. I’d still color my money maize and blue though. Forgive me while I now go wash my mouth out with soap.

As far as the loser, there’s still a path there but each will have to root for the other to knock off Michigan and hope for chaos elsewhere. It’s a real possibility that the loser Saturday can still get into the College Football Playoff by winning out.

