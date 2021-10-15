Behind Enemy Lines with Broncos Wire

The Raiders are set to face the Denver Broncos in Week 6 and this game couldn’t be any more important for a middle-of-the-season contest. Both teams are coming off back-to-back losses and do not want to drop multiple games behind the Chargers in the AFC West.

In preparation for this game, we spoke to Jon Heath, the managing editor of the Broncos Wire about their team and how the 2021 season has gone so far. We discussed Teddy Bridgewater’s development, why the defense is struggling and so much more.

So without further ado, here are Heath’s thoughts on Denver and this Week 6 matchup:

How has Teddy Bridgewater played in his first year with the team?

BW: Bridgewater has been a game manager, and that’s all the Broncos have asked him to be. The best part of Bridgewater’s game is his decision-making. He’s very efficient (69.8 completion percentage) and his only interception this season was late in the game when he had to give his WR a chance in the end zone in a comeback effort last week. He’s not a long-term solution and he’s not going to light up the box score, but Bridgewater protects the ball and the Broncos have shown they can win with him.-

The Broncos have been gashed on defense over the last two weeks. What is the biggest reason why?

BW: Denver’s roster is built to build a lead and defend it with an elite secondary and talented pass rush — something they were able to do the first three weeks of the season. Over the last two games, the Ravens and Steelers (better teams than the Broncos faced in their first three games) built leads themselves and ran down Denver’s throat.

The Broncos lost starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell to injury earlier this year, and he might have been the team’s best run defender. Jewell’s replacement, Justin Strnad, is good in coverage but he’s a first-year player who hasn’t been as strong against the run as Denver needs him to be. The Raiders should be able to find success on the ground against the Broncos.

Who is an underrated player we should keep an eye out for during this game?

BW: On defense, Von Miller is of course the star, but fellow edge defender Malik Reed is also a talented pass rusher. Reed actually led the Broncos in sacks last season while filling in for an injured Miller and he’s now filling in again for an injured Bradley Chubb. On offense, wide receiver Tim Patrick might be one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL. He’s a big, reliable target with sure hands.

What do you think will be the most important matchup in Week 6?

BW: The Raiders’ offensive line against the Broncos’ defensive line (especially in running situations) is probably the most important matchup, but that’s obviously not a one-on-one matchup.

As far as individual players go, Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller vs. Denver safety Justin Simmons (or whoever lines up on Waller on any given play) might be the most intriguing matchup of the game. Two weeks ago, the Broncos’ defense allowed five catches for 67 yards to Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who also had a long TD catch that was negated by a penalty. Waller is arguably an even better receiver, and he could cause problems for Denver’s defense.

Who wins and why?

BW: I’ll probably seem like a homer picking the Broncos to win, but it is tough to play at Mile High and I believe the Jon Gruden fiasco is going to be hard for the Raiders to bounce back from just days after the coach resigned. With a new offensive play-caller and a week full of distractions leading up to the game, Las Vegas might struggle to get things going in Denver.

Broncos, 23-16.

