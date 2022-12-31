Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down Week 17 with Bears Wire

Sunday is a huge game for the Detroit Lions. It’s the team’s final home game of the 2022 season, even though it will take place on the first day of 2023.

The Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to try and snap an 11-game losing streak. One of those losses came in the first matchup between the two teams back in Week 10 in Chicago. The Lions won that game, 31-30, by having the better kicker in a comeback win.

Quick takeaways from the Lions comeback win over the Bears in Week 10

To get caught up on what’s going on with the Bears since the last meeting, I exchanged questions and answers with Bears Wire editor Alyssa Barbieri. She offered some goo insight on the Bears and the matchup.

Since the first meeting in Week 10, the Bears remain winless. How is the team holding up mentally to all the losing?

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Typically on long losing streaks, things can get pretty messy. Especially an eight-game losing skid, typing the longest in franchise history. But I think the fact that there’s been no drama speaks to the culture that Matt Eberflus has implemented with his team. Even through this losing streak, the Bears have proven to be a team that fights until the end, even keeping pace with the more talented teams in the league.

Most of Chicago’s losses this season have been by one score, which speaks to how well this team is coached despite the roster deficiencies.

The defense continues to give up a lot of points. Is there any hope they fix that against the Lions?

Well, considering an already unimpressive defensive roster has been ravaged by injuries, including the losses of Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson and Jack Sanborn, I don’t see that happening. As I mentioned before, this defense (and entire team, really) will keep pace with teams for a good chunk of the game before the better roster ultimately wins out.

With Chicago down two of its starting three cornerbacks, a trio of rookies (Kyler Gordon and UDFAs Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell) did a solid job containing Josh Allen and Buffalo’s high-powered passing game a week ago. There are also concerns up front with an already weak defensive line.

Can you give an update on Justin Fields and his progress?

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The fact that Fields has impressed the way he has this season is a testament to his star power. He’s been working with nothing around him following the loss of Darnell Mooney for the year and injuries to other wideouts and along the offensive line. Fields has emerged as the NFL’s most dangerous running quarterback with elite speed and instincts that make him a human highlight reel.

There hasn’t been as much progress in the passing game as many would like, but it speaks to the roster deficiency, and it’s something GM Ryan Poles will look to address in the offseason. With that said, the Bears have found their guy in Fields, and it’ll be exciting to see what he can do once those weaknesses are addressed in the offseason.

What are the biggest needs facing Chicago as the Bears approach the offseason?

There is no shortage of needs facing the Bears this offseason, which is what happens when you gut a roster like Poles did. The good news is, Chicago has the quarterback. Now, they need to build around him. That starts with addressing a struggling offensive line, where no one’s job should be safe.

The Bears also need to make some moves at receiver, which will be hard to do in free agency given there aren’t any game changers set to hit the open market. Chicago’s defensive line needs a lot of work, as well. Their pass rush has been the worst in the league, and they’ll need to find a replacement for Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. The Bears also need a dominant three-technique to make Matt Eberflus’ defense go.

The good news is it looks like they’ll have a top-two draft pick to either land a generational defensive talent in Will Anderson or Jalen Carter or perhaps trade down with a QB-needy team and acquire additional draft capital to fill several important needs. Not to mention, more than $120 million in salary cap space to work with.

Who wins and why?

While I believe the Bears will keep this a competitive game – thanks to Fields and a resilient defense – this is a game the Lions should win. Detroit has the superior roster, and Chicago’s defense will be tested by an ascending Lions offense. Fields should make for some highlights in this one as the Bears get closer to that No. 1 overall pick. Lions 28, Bears 24

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire