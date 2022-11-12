Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down the Lions trip to Chicago with Bears Wire

It’s been almost two full years since the Detroit Lions won a game on the road. Dan Campbell’s Lions return to the scene of that last victory with this week’s trip to Chicago to face the Bears in Week 10.

The 3-6 Bears are an interesting team that has made a lot of changes since last we’ve seen them. Rookie head coach Matt Eberflus has worked well with young QB Justin Fields lately, but recent trades and injury issues have stymied any real progress in the win column.

To find out more about Chicago and the Lions’ chances, I asked a few questions to Bears Wire editor Alyssa Barbieri. She graciously provided some insightful answers to help get ready for Sunday’s NFC North matchup.

It seems like Justin Fields has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks. What is working for him and the Bears offense?

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have unlocked Fields’ potential in the last three games, and he’s become one of the most exciting players in the NFL. It was made possible by Luke Getsy adapting the scheme to cater to Fields’ strengths, which has certainly helped make up for the deficiencies around him. That includes utilizing Fields’ elite athleticism, which has included implementing designed QB runs and getting Fields on the move in the passing game.

Fields is part of Chicago’s top-ranked run game, which is averaging 195.4 yards per game, and no one has been able to stop him. The passing game has seen improvement, even if the stats don’t necessarily show it. The addition of Chase Claypool should only help open up the offense.

Chicago traded away Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, respected veteran presences on the defense. Who is stepping up to fill in the leadership void as well as replacing what Smith and Quinn did on the field?

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Eddie Jackson and defensive tackle Justin Jones are literally stepping to those leadership roles. Both Smith and Quinn were defensive captains, and Jackson and Jones were named permanent captains in their place. With this being a young defense, Jackson specifically has set a good example with his rebound season. Jackson has found new life in this defense, recording four interceptions this season.

Story continues

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson also discussed stepping into more of a leadership role with Smith and Quinn gone.

How is the injury situation on the offensive line?

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

It’s better than it was just a few weeks ago. Left guard Cody Whitehair, arguably Chicago’s most consistent offensive lineman next to Teven Jenkins, returned from injured reserve last week. Right tackle Larry Borom is back from concussion protocol, although the Bears have been leaning on veteran Riley Reiff.

Center Lucas Patrick was placed on IR after suffering a toe injury back in Week 7. He’s not eligible to return until Week 12. Sam Mustipher, who was benched earlier this season, is back at center in Patrick’s absence.

What is the general reception so far to Matt Eberflus as the head coach and Ryan Poles as GM?

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

It’s overwhelmingly positive, especially given how things have recently transpired. As it regards Fields, Eberflus allowed Getsy the freedom to adapt the offense to fit Fields’ strengths and Poles showed he’s all-in on building around Fields by adding Claypool. Eberflus is a breath of fresh air compared to his predecessor, Matt Nagy, and the players have bought into the culture he’s implemented. While the Bears have been losing, they’ve been competitive in every game, which is the expectation put forth.

Poles is rebuilding this roster his way, which includes tearing it down and building it back up through the draft and with the $120 million in cap space in 2023. With Eberflus and Poles, it definitely feels different than in years past.

What about the Lions worries you from a Bears perspective?

Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports

While the Lions have only won two games, there’s plenty to be concerned about, and that starts on offense. Detroit has a dominant run game with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, and the Bears happen to have one of the worst run defenses in the league. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been impressive, and Chicago’s passing game has been exploited over the last couple of weeks.

Then there’s second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, who has been a force on Detroit’s offensive line. With him going up against Bears rookie left tackle Braxton Jones, it’s definitely a cause for concern.

Who wins and why?

I have a feeling that we could be in for a shootout between these two teams. Both offenses have shown that they can put up points while both defenses have struggled at times. At this point, I find it hard to pick against Justin Fields and Chicago’s rising offense. Bears 35, Lions 24.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire