Behind Enemy Lines: Auburn Wire previews LSU’s Week 7 SEC West rivalry matchup

After playing back-to-back tough shootouts on the road, LSU returns home to the comforts of Tiger Stadium as Auburn comes to town for an SEC West rivalry game that always seems to get weird.

Auburn is led by a first-year coach in Hugh Freeze and sits at 3-2 on the season after dropping its last two games against Texas A&M and Georgia. LSU is looking to extend its winning streak in the rivalry to two and avoid dropping back-to-back home matchups against Auburn.

To help preview the Week 7 matchup, we enlisted the help of Auburn Wire editor Taylor Jones. Here’s how he sees this one playing out as LSU prepares for a Saturday night sellout in Tiger Stadium.

The Hugh Freeze hire was certainly a bit controversial at the time, but how would you say he’s done turning around the program in Year 1 after the Harsin disaster? Are fans pleased overall?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Things are starting to look up for Hugh Freeze. He won most of the fan base over with his quick recruiting efforts and his willingness to actually go out to speak to top targets. He has also held himself accountable for Auburn’s weaknesses and is an open book when it comes to his mindset. Both of those aspects are refreshing considering what type of coach Harsin was.

Auburn’s defense has been pretty impressive so far, allowing just 322 yards per game. How do you expect that unit to hold up against an LSU offense that averages nearly 550 yards per game?

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It will be a challenge for the defensive secondary. Jaylin Simpson should return to the lineup this week. If so, he and DJ James will be busy trying to keep up with Jayden Daniels’ passing attack.

How would you evaluate the quarterback play between transfer Payton Thorne and Robbie Ashford?

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Ashford has been great in special packages, especially in the red zone when running the football. Payton Thorne has been inconsistent throughout the year, which has limited Auburn’s offensive potential in most cases. If Thorne is having a great day, it usually means that Ashford is cast aside. However, if Thorne shows signs of struggle, Ashford usually picks up the slack.

Despite having talented backs in Jarquez Hunter and Brian Battie, Auburn has relied a lot on the quarterbacks in the run game. Will that trend continue against an LSU team that has struggled to contain dual-threat QBs?

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

I believe that we will see that this week. Freeze wants to give Thorne more time to develop, so we may see him break open a few runs. We may see Ashford close to the end zone as well.

LSU boasts two of the nation’s top receivers in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Can this Auburn secondary slow that pair down?

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

It will be key for Jaylin Simpson to be healthy enough to play on Saturday. He and DJ James gives Auburn the best hope at slowing them down in the secondary. Donovan Kaufman and Eugene Asante will need to do their part as well by pressuring Daniels to make inconsistent throws in order to give Simpson and James a chance to make plays.

Score Prediction?

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

I think Auburn will make this a close game. But given the bizarre nature of this rivalry, I predict that LSU will make a great play near the end of the game to secure the win. LSU 31 Auburn 28.

