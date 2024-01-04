Behind Enemy Lines with Auburn Wire’s JD McCarthy

Auburn and Arkansas have rarely began conference play against each other, but it’s not unheard of.

It has happened four times since Arkansas joined the SEC (1991-92, 2001-02, 2007-08, 2020-21).

Eric Musselman was a part of that December 2020 meeting, which saw the Razorbacks score 97 points and win comfortably by 12 in Neville Arena.

Auburn just entered the Associated Press Top 25 in time for Saturday’s meeting in Bud Walton Arena.

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers are 11-2 and have only lost at a neutral site to Baylor and on the road at Applachian State.

Pearl is 2-3 as the Auburn coach in Bud Walton Arena. Counting his Tennessee tenure, he is 4-3, although his 2010-11 team lost but he was still suspended at the time and Tony Jones is credited with that loss.

We talked to Auburn Wire’s JD McCarthy this week and got his thoughts about Auburn and what he expects Saturday.

1. Auburn has looked impressive in the nonconference. What is its best win out of the 11 it's had so far?

Auburn Tigers guard Denver Jones (12) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Pennsylvania Quakers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Penn Quakers 88-68.

I’m going to take the easy one and say USC. The Trojans are not playing like a great team but they entered Neville Arena with plenty of star power and it looked like it could be a fun game. Auburn immediately took control of the game and showed the teams were not in the same class.

2. Who is the go-to player on this Auburn team?

Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) goes up for a layup as Auburn Tigers take on Pennsylvania Quakers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Penn Quakers 88-68.

One of the strengths of this team is that they have several options. Johni Broome is capable of taking over from the interior and super-senior Jaylin Williams can hurt teams from anywhere on the floor and is playing the best basketball of his career.

3. Bruce Pearl is in his tenth season at Auburn. He obviously had that great Final Four run in 2019, but since then he's failed to advance past the first weekend. Is this starting to be a concern on the plains?

Jan 2, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl directs his team during the second half against the Pennsylvania Quakers at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Not at all. The 2020 team was playing really well and looked like a team poised to make a run before the tournament was canceled. The loss to Miami in 2022 was shocking and very disappointing but last year’s loss to Houston was expected and no one blames Pearl for losing to a No. 1 seed.

4. The last time Auburn was in this building, it was No. 1 and losing a hard-fought OT thriller. Do you think this will motivate the players that were on that team?

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) dunks the ball after the clock expired in overtime as Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Not really, Auburn only has four players in its roster from that team left on the roster and all four of them play hard no matter the circumstance. I expect them to come out fired up but that’s just who they are and how they play.

5. Score prediction?

Dec 30, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call during the first half against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn 82, Arkansas 76.

