Behind Enemy Lines: Auburn Wire previews the 2023 Iron Bowl

It’s rivalry week across college football and that means it is time for the annual matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers commonly known as the Iron Bowl.

The Iron Bowl is one of the most fierce and competitive rivalries regardless of sport in the country and always seems to deliver a memorable contest.

Nick Saban will be leading the No. 8 Crimson Tide into Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on Hugh Freeze in the Tigers in hopes of keeping their College Football Playoff dreams alive.

As the anticipation builds for the exciting matchup, Roll Tide Wire caught up with Taylor Jones of Auburn Wire to preview the Iron Bowl!

How would you grade Hugh Freeze's first season as the Auburn head coach?

I would give him an A, as I feel that he has performed as expected. He walked into a tough situation that he knew he had to fix, and has taken it in stride. He is changing the narrative when it comes to recruiting, and he is open with the media and the fanbase when it comes to things that aren’t working. It will take a few seasons to get the program where he wants it, and I feel that he is on the right track.

Payton Thorne has shown some improvement over the past few weeks, what has led to that?

Having full control of the offense has helped him with confidence and rhythm. He and Robby Ashford have strong qualities, but when they we’re constantly swapped in and out with no apparent rhyme or reason, it ruined chemistry within the entire offense. Freeze finally settled on Thorne, and he has been keen ever since.

I think Auburn has one of the more underrated secondarys in the country, what makes that unit so strong?

We knew that DJ James was going to be the anchor of the unit, but having Jaylin Simpson and Nehemiah Pritchett stepping up has really helped. Both players are solid at creating turnovers and halting completions, thus becoming great compliments to James.

Who is an Auburn player that Tide fans may not know about that could impact the game in a big way?

Payton Thorne has improved his passing game due in part to his relationship with tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. Fairweather came over from FIU, and has been the most consistent target for Thorne.

How does Auburn slow down Alabama's pass rush led by Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell?

The Auburn offensive line will need to play at its highest level of the season in order to even slow those guys down. The line has improved this season, but there are some questions about consistency that need to be answered.

What is your final score prediction?

I’m predicting a tight game, with Alabama pulling it out late. Ya know… a traditional game at JHS.

Alabama 24 Auburn 20

