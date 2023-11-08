Behind Enemy Lines with Auburn Wire’s Taylor Jones

Arkansas hasn’t beaten Auburn in Fayetteville since the four-OT victory in 2015, 54-46.

The Razorbacks did beat Auburn a year ago, however, and are looking to keep the winning feeling alive after beating Florida for the first time ever last Saturday and breaking a six-game losing streak.

Auburn comes into the game off a two-game winning streak, and needs one more win to achieve bowl eligibility.

Hugh Freeze took over the job last fall from Bryan Harsin, who was fired late last year as his program was in disarray.

Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams took over the program on an interim basis and breathed life back into it, and Freeze has gotten things back on track, although not in championship form yet.

We talked to Auburn Wire’s Taylor Jones this week and got his thoughts on Freeze’s debut and the state of the program.

1. Hugh Freeze won a massive game here last year around this time of year with Liberty. It was actually the first time he'd ever won in Fayetteville. Do you think he had this game circled in preseason?

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 05: Head Coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames watches his team warm up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

He is excited for this week, for sure. He mentioned in his press conference on Monday that for the first time in his coaching career, the weather was actually decent in Fayetteville the day that his team was scheduled to play there. He also told his team that “you don’t have to be better 10 times, you just have to be better today.” His team listened, and got the upset win. With Auburn entering the game as a slight underdog, I imagine that the message will be the same this week to his new team.

2. It's no secret Auburn has struggled to throw the football this season. What has been the main issue in the passing game?

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) warms up before Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Honestly, I believe that it has been the lack of consistency with the man behind the center. Auburn has had a steady rotation of Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford at the QB slot with no true rhythm in store, however, it has changed over the last two weeks. In the Mississippi State game, Thorne took 97% of snaps. Last week at Vanderbilt, he took 100% of snaps. In both games, he combined to throw for 424 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception. I believe that Hugh Freeze has gotten the rotation down to a science, and has seen an increase in production because of it.

3. Auburn gets bowl eligible with a victory. Do you think that gives them added motivation for this game?

Auburn Tigers running back Jeremiah Cobb (23) breaks free for a long touchdown run against UMass during their game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the Auburn University campus in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday September 2, 2023.

It does, for sure. I think it helps that the added confidence that they have picked up due to winning two straight SEC games will help their case as well. They recognize the challenge that is in front of them, as they have to battle KJ Jefferson and a new-look offense under Kenny Guiton. Winning will not be an easy task, but they are more motivated this time around as opposed to last season.

4. Travis Williams, the Arkansas defensive coordinator, is an Auburn alum and coached there on Gus Malzahn's staff. Do Auburn fans remember him fondly?

(Syndication – AL.com)

T-Will is still a universally loved figure on the Plains. He, along with Cadillac Williams and Zac Etheridge, are fan favorites for both young and older Auburn fans. While he was a grad assistant at Auburn, he recorded a rap titled “Tiger Walk.” The marching band still plays the song as part of their stand tunes rotation, it is pretty cool. While we enjoy what Ron Roberts is doing as defensive coordinator this season, we hope to see Williams return to the Plains at some point in his career.

5. Score prediction?

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze greets fans during Tiger Walk before Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

I see it being a shootout with the game hitting the under.

Auburn 24, Arkansas 21.

