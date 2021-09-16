Behind Enemy Lines: Auburn Wire gives us the scoop on the Tigers

Penn State is preparing for arguably the most anticipated non-conference game in over a decade. The Nittany Lions host the Auburn Tigers this week in a game that feels as though it has been placed on the back burner among all of the James Franklin headlines, which has been unfortunate. But it’s time to dial in and focus on this week’s game with our full and undivided attention.

To get a good rundown on everything to expect this week from Penn State’s Week 3 opponent, we reached out to our friends over from Auburn Wire, where editor Zac Blackerby was kind enough to provide a full scouting report on the Tigers. So if you need to get to know some of the players to watch this weekend as the Nittany Lions take on Auburn, Zac has you covered below…

Offense

Quarterback

Bo Nix is going on his third year as Auburn’s starting quarterback. Through highs and lows, he is off to a better start than his previous two seasons as he is learning Bryan Harsin’s new offense.

He won a quarterback battle in fall camp with LSU transfer TJ Finley and has won over the team with his leadership. The biggest question about Nix’s game is if he can win a big game on the road. Saturday will be a huge test.

Running Back

This is Auburn’s strongest position group on offense. Tank Bigsby may be the best running back in college football. The emergence of freshman Jarquez Hunter has been a sight to see on The Plains as well.

Veteran back Shaun Shivers is a key part of this backfield but his availability is up in the air as he was not with the team last week due to health and safety protocols.

Wide Receiver

Auburn needed to get better at this position over the course of the offseason and they made it happen. Between coaching up and developing some young, raw, and talented backs and the addition of Georgia transfer Demetris Robertson, Auburn has put together a good group of pass-catchers in this offense.

Offensive Line

The opinions about offensive line are all over the place. Some of the starting five were named to preseason watch lists but I see this group being the weakest on the team. If Auburn gets blown out on Saturday, it will have to do with the offensive line.

Defense

Defensive Line

Auburn brought in two transfers on the defensive front that have been big for the Tigers. Tony Fair transferred from UAB and Marcus Harris is a transfer from Kansas. Both players have played well for Auburn so far this season.

Colby Wooden is one of the best players on this team. I expect him to line up on the outside and they could scoot him inside in pass-rushing situations.

Inside Linebacker

Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain are two versatile and physical backers. They are the strength of this defense and the two permanent captains for this team is Pappoe and fellow linebacker Chandler Wooten. A ton of experience in this position.

Outside Linebacker

Auburn changed defenses this offseason and put a lot more of an emphasis on their outside linebackers. TD Moulty and Derick Hall are two names to watch on the edge.

Defensive Back

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary is one of the more underrated players in the SEC. His matchup with Jahan Dotson will be very important in this game.

Smoke Monday is a leader on this defense in the middle of the field. A lot of the communication on the back end goes through him. Vanderbilt transfer Donovan Kaufman has impressed folks at the nickel position.

Our thanks to Zac Blackerby of Auburn Wire for the scouting report on the Auburn Tigers. This is shaping up to be a fun game between Penn State and Auburn, and we’ll continue to have you covered right here.

