Behind Enemy Lines: Auburn-Texas A&M preview with Cameron Ohnysty of Aggies Wire

After a two-city road trip, the Auburn Tigers return to Neville Arena on Wednesday to face the Texas A&M Aggies in a key SEC matchup.

The No. 16 Tigers will put their five-game winning streak, as well as their 27-game home winning streak, on the line Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CT to face one of the SEC’s surprise teams of the season. After starting the year 8-5 with losses to teams such as Memphis, Colorado, and Wofford, Texas A&M has won seven of its last eight games and sits at 5-1 in SEC play.

Texas A&M looks to get back on track after losing its first SEC game last Saturday against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, 76-67. Tyrece Radford led the team in points with 22, and three other Aggies reached double-figures, but they could not slow down the Wildcats in the second half, who outscored them 47-36 in the final 20 minutes.

Who has been the driving force behind Texas A&M’s recent uptick? Does Texas A&M have a shot at upsetting the Tigers at home? To help us answer those questions, we invited Cameron Ohnysty of Aggies Wire to join today’s edition of Behind Enemy Lines.

Without further adieu, here is the latest installment of Behind Enemy Lines.

Getting to know the Aggies

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M suffered its first loss of the SEC schedule last Saturday at Kentucky. What has impressed you the most about the Aggies’ play during the early portion of the SEC schedule?

Their consistency on defense, and one of the most underrated team stats, rebounding at the guard position. Tyrece Radford and Dexter Dennis both average just over five rebounds per game, as the reliance on Henry Coleman and Julius Marble to snag every board makes their jobs a whole lost easier. Overall, Buzz Williams has emphasized the fundamentals due to the lack of “flashy” scoring options compared to the likes of Alabama, Auburn, and Tennessee, so playing tough man to man/ press defense paired with offensive sets designed to score at the rim will only open up outside shooting, while hopefully tiring out the opponent. Against Kentucky, turnovers and a 3-16 3-point outing eliminated the playing formula I just described, usually resulting in a loss.

Story continues

The surprise team of the SEC

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies had a strong end to last season. Is there a chance that they could make a similar run this season?

Hopefully it doesn’t come to the “in desperate times” measures like last season after losing eight straight SEC games while having to then sprint to the finish line like Forrest Gump carrying a wounded Bubba through the Vietnam jungle. This team is deep and more talented than the 2022 roster, adding in experience from the guys who returned and the additions from the transfer portal such as Dexter Dennis and Julius Marble, who have been two of the program’s most important players throughout SEC play. The road is tough, but I do believe losing to Kentucky in a tight battle that came down to a couple critical mistakes that are very fixable through practice and coaching will get the Aggies back to their winning ways sooner than later, but avoiding elongated losing streaks is the number one priority.

Top Aggies to watch

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Wade Taylor and Tyrece Radford are at the top of the stat sheet heading into Wednesday’s game. What makes them so special to this roster?

Both are highly intelligent on and off the court, possessing incredible work ethics and resilience on the court while being the two most reliable offensive go-to options in critical moments outside of forward Julius Marble. Simply put, Radford is a natural scored at the rim, slashing his way (usually to the left) through bigger-bodied defenders who underestimate his size at 6-2, showing said skillset against Kentucky, scoring 20 of his 22 points in the second half. Wade Taylor came into his first full season as the starting point guard, taking over for Quenton Jackson who led the Aggies in numerous categories last season, as Taylor has come into his own while leading the team in points (14.8), assists (3.8), and steals (1.8) while shooting 42.0% from the field so far this season. Bottom line, Buzz Williams trusts Taylor will the ball late in games, and will continue to due to throughout the season.

Unsung heroes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Who are some more players that Auburn fans need to be aware of?

As I’ve already mentioned a couple of times, Julius Marble and Dexter Dennis have become tone-setters for the team, especially in tough road environments. Against Kentucky, Julius Marble, who has been a consistent force in the paint offensively, got into it with Wildcats’ forward Oscar Tshiebwe after the two came head to head multiple times, resulting in flagrant fouls being imposed on both players early in the second half. Dexter Dennis has performed as perhaps the best rebounding guard in the county since the start of SEC play, and can also score at an efficient rate from anywhere on the floor once his rhythm is established.

Could Texas A&M end the streak?

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

What does Texas A&M need to do well in order to earn a road win at Neville Arena?

First off, Auburn as you know has won five in a row, so halting their momentum early with solid defense, especially inside against forward Johni Broome is a must. Both teams rely on their starting rotations to play heavy minutes, but in order to avoid attrition late in the game, the Aggies need production from reserve guys like Hayden Hefner and Solomon Washington, as the latter missed the Kentucky matchup due to concussion protocol. Only shooting 29% from 3-point land, the Tigers aren’t a huge outside threat, yet as the Aggies learned against Kentucky who hit 11-32 from three, soft defense on the perimeter will only give the opponent more opportunities to shoot, and eventually, some will drop.

Cameron's final word

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

What is your final score prediction?

This is a tough one, because deep down I still believe that this team is the real deal when the lights are brightest, yet Neville Arena is one of the toughest and loudest road environments, so the Aggies will need to be on their A game, and Buzz will probably need to bring an extra suit jacket because he will be sweating this one out. But hey, he’s won there before with a less talented squad, so anything is possible. However, I’ll go with the home team in a close one, so take that as you will. Final: Auburn 65 Texas A&M 62

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire