Behind Enemy Lines: Auburn-Texas A&M preview with Aggies Wire editor Joey Ickes

Auburn and Texas A&M enter Saturday’s contest both in desperate need of a win.

Both Auburn and Texas A&M share a 3-6 record, as well as a five-game losing streak. The winner of this game will hold on to bowl hopes for at least one more week, while the loser can guarantee that they will be at home for Christmas and New Year’s.

Although both teams have similar storylines entering the game, it feels as if both teams are going in different directions. The Tigers showed signs of life in last week’s game at Mississippi State by taking the Bulldogs to overtime before ultimately falling on the road. As for Texas A&M, the Aggies have played tough with ranked teams such as Alabama and Ole Miss, but have had challenging times with South Carolina, Mississippi State, and, most recently, Florida.

What’s the real story of Texas A&M’s rough stretch? We have those answers.

Joey Ickes, the managing editor of Aggies Wire, recently sat down with us to talk about Saturday’s game. Ickes shares insight on the Aggies’ recent struggles, the battle between Devone Achane and Tank Bigsby, and he even drops a surprising score prediction.

Without further delay, here is this week’s Behind Enemy Lines with Aggies Wire’s Joey Ickes.

Driving with no destination

Auburn and Texas A&M are in the same boat. Both have identical 3-6 records, 1-5 in SEC play, and both carry a five-game skid into the game. What has been the story of the Aggies’ recent woes?

For most of the year it has been about the offenses inability to score points, or even sustain drives. But the last two weeks, the Aggies run defense has been putrid, allowing almost 700 yards in the last two games.

A hero can save us

Injuries have not been kind to the QB position this season. Who do you expect to be the starting QB on Saturday?

As of now, we expect it to be true freshman Conner Weigman, who is really the last hope for the Aggies to have positive feelings going into the 2023 season. He threw for almost 330 yards and 4 TDs in his only start of the year against Ole Miss, and if he replicates that performance another time or two over the next 3 weeks, we’ll see skyrocketing expectations again for next year.

Achane vs. Bigsby

Saturday will feature a great RB battle with Devine Achane and Tank Bigsby. What has made Achane such a force for the Aggie offense this season?

Achane has legit track speed, but is more than a straight line player, he has the ability to make guys miss in the hole and then once he’s in space the speed takes over and he’s a big play machine.

Return of the Ags

What advantages do you see the Texas A&M defense having over the Auburn offense?

I think if A&M gets a couple of guys back it’s probably at the back-end between the Aggies secondary and the Tigers pass catchers. Antonio Johnson has missed time, but he’s a really good inside corner/safety, and Demani Richardson/Jardin Gilbert/Bryce Anderson have been good at safety most of the year.

Stewart and the Moose

Who are players that you feel Auburn fans should be aware of?

It’s probably Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III. The WR duo have really picked up the production over the last several weeks, despite playing with 3 different QBs. They’ll have a chance to make plays if the Aggies OL can protect.

Final prediction

What is your prediction of the game?

I think Auburn probably wins by less than a touchdown, something like 28-24.

