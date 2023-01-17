Behind Enemy Lines: Auburn-LSU preview with LSU Wire’s Tyler Nettuno

The No. 16 Auburn Tigers return to the floor on Wednesday night to face the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge in a game that features two separate trajectories.

Auburn is coming off a 69-63 win over Mississippi State at Neville Arena last Saturday, which was the Tigers’ third win in a row. Following a conference-opening win over Arkansas, the Bayou Bengals have dropped four straight games, most recently suffering a 106-66 setback to the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Wednesday’s game will be a test for both squads, as Auburn looks to build its’ road resume while LSU hopes to begin a new winning streak. What can we expect to see out of LSU? LSU Wire managing editor Tyler Nettuno has weighed in.

In the latest edition of Behind Enemy Lines, Nettuno shares his take on LSU’s recent struggles, how Murray State transfers K.J. Williams and Trae Hannibal have contributed since arriving on campus, and he predicts Wednesday’s winner.

Here is the latest installment of Behind Enemy Lines with LSU Wire’s Tyler Nettuno.

Meeting the new guy

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In its first season under Matt McMahon, LSU began the season with an 11-1 record but has since gone 1-4 in SEC play. What are LSU fans’ feelings towards McMahon through the first 18 games of his tenure?

I think fans are still generally optimistic on the future under McMahon. LSU played one of the weaker non-conference slates in the country, and it shouldn’t be a surprise to see the team regress to the mean in conference play. McMahon faced a big talent deficiency when he got to Baton Rouge and clearly needs more time, but I think fans are still cautiously optimistic.

Surviving the riptide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Bayou Bengals recently went to Tuscaloosa and took a tough loss to Alabama. What factors plagued LSU in the loss?

More like which ones DIDN’T plague the Tigers. Pretty much nothing went right offensively, which has pretty much been the case since SEC play began for LSU, and the defense had absolutely no answer for true freshman phenom Brandon Miller, who drilled threes all night. It was just an ugly performance all-around as the Tigers were outclassed by a vastly superior team in one of their most embarrassing losses in quite a long time.

Keeping up with K.J.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

K.J. Williams has been the top Tiger to this point in the season. What makes him so special?

Williams was expected to be one of the SEC’s best players, and he’s fit the bill so far. He brings a lot of experience to the table after transferring from Murray State, and he’s the defending Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. He’s a force in the paint on both offense and defense, leading the team in scoring, rebounds, steals and blocks, and he is even a threat from range as he has nice mid-range and three-point shots. He’s just a very versatile, experienced big who is difficult to match up against.

Racing to the Bayou

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Williams, who are a few LSU players that Auburn fans need to be aware of?

Williams has certainly been the main event this season, but the Tigers also have Adam Miller, a sharpshooter who has played well after tearing his ACL in camp before last season. NC State transfer Cam Hayes is another promising offensive player in the backcourt. Trae Hannibal is another Murray State transfer who is very physical at guard and has what I like to call a “wrecking ball” play style. Derek Fountain is a lengthy forward transfer from Mississippi State who has produced very well coming off the bench.

Point-blank offense

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn is a strong defensive team that is known for its rebounding and blocking. How has LSU’s offense performed from close range this season?

LSU’s offense has been very inconsistent since the start of conference play, but its production inside is definitely its strong suit. Williams’ 18 points per game ranks third in the SEC, and guys like Fountain and Hannibal can finish at the rim as well. This team is much less consistent in terms of outside shooting, though guys like Miller and Hayes have proven to be semi-reliable.

Bounce back at the Pete

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

What does LSU need to do well in order to earn a win on Wednesday?

This team needs to find some semblance of offensive consistency, which has been sorely lacking since the competition improved in SEC play. The Tigers do a lot of things well defensively, aside from that Alabama game — and that was probably more about the Tide being red-hot than it was LSU’s defensive play. If they can avoid another stinker on offense, they have a chance to keep this one tight at home.

(Auburn) Tigers on top

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

What is your final score prediction?

LSU is in a bad way right now having lost four-straight games, and looking at upcoming matchups against Tennessee and Arkansas, things will likely spiral with a loss at home on Wednesday night. Auburn has certainly looked shaky at times, dropping one to Georgia and nearly losing its opener at home to Florida. I think LSU can and will keep this close, but I don’t have the confidence to pick a win. Prediction: Auburn 69, LSU 57

