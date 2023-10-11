Behind Enemy Lines: Auburn-LSU preview with LSU Tigers Wire’s Tyler Nettuno

Auburn football returns from the bye week to face No. 20 LSU on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

LSU enters the game with a 4-2 record. Their losses have come to top-15 teams: No. 4 Florida State and No. 13 Ole Miss, both away from Tiger Stadium. The Tigers avoided an upset bid by No. 25 Missouri last Saturday. Missouri led by as much as 22-7 with 10:47 remaining in the 2nd quarter before LSU outscored Missouri, 42-17 the remainder of the game to pull off the 49-39 victory in Columbia.

What are LSU’s main weaknesses? How much would a win over Auburn mean to the LSU fanbase? Can quarterback Jayden Daniels be stopped? To find the answers to those questions, we called upon LSU Wire editor Tyler Nettuno. Nettuno provided valuable analysis ahead of Saturday’s rivalry matchup in an effort to provide Auburn fans with inside knowledge of the LSU football program.

Here is this week’s edition of Behind Enemy Lines featuring Tyler Nettuno of LSU Tigers Wire.

Exposing a weakness

LSU has dropped two games so far this season. What was the biggest factor in each of those losses?

It’s pretty clearly the defense. The Tigers have a ton of questions in the secondary having allowed 45 and 55 points in each of its two losses. The defense was still an issue last week in a win over Missouri, as it was in Week 4’s win over Arkansas.

Are the natives happy?

What is the vibe around LSU football heading into the second half of the season?

It’s currently pretty low. This team entered the year with high expectations and is so far not living up to them. I don’t think many expected LSU would be out of the CFP race by October, and there’s a ton of frustration surrounding the defense and defensive coordinator Matt House.

Giving the secondary a workout

Jayden Daniels has been one of the nation’s top passers so far. How do you expect his battle with Jaylin Simpson, who is one of the top safeties in the country?

Last season, I would have been more concerned. But Daniels has been really sharp this season passing the ball, and his decision-making has been stellar with a select few exceptions. Simpson is a great player, but you can’t guard both Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. as a safety.

Keep them on their toes

Auburn’s quarterback rotation has been a mixed bag of sorts this season. How has LSU’s defense performed against dual-threat quarterbacks this season?

Dual-threat quarterbacks continue to be a thorn in the side of this team after allowing big games to Jordan Travis, KJ Jefferson and Jaxson Dart. The Tigers were better against Mississippi State, when they got a ton of pressure on quarterback Will Rogers, and that seems to be the key for this defense finding success.

Death Valley magic

Auburn has struggled in Death Valley over the last two decades but was able to sneak out with a win two seasons ago. How much of a factor will the atmosphere of Tiger Stadium play in an LSU win?

It’s always going to be a factor when it’s a night game in Death Valley. As any team who plays the Tigers annually knows, it’s significantly harder to win there. Last year’s game was tight in Auburn, and though this matchup is more even on paper this time, I think the crowd could play a major factor.

Bengals on top

What is your final score prediction?

I have LSU winning, 35-20.

