Behind Enemy Lines: Auburn-Georgia preview with UGA Wire’s Joe Vitale

The 127th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will take place this Saturday at Sanford Stadium on the campus of the University of Georgia.

These two teams have played great games against each other in their history, but Georgia has dominated the series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings.

The defending National Champions enter the game as the No. 2 team in the nation after jumping out to a 5-0 record. Their last two games have been challenging for the Bulldogs, as they uncharacteristically beat Kent State by 17 points, and recently defeated Missouri by just four points.

What has been the cause of Georgia’s recent struggles? What makes the offense’s passing game so strong? To answer those questions, we invited UGA Wire managing editor Joe Vitale to join this week’s “Behind Enemy Lines” in an effort to get a more in-depth look ahead of this Saturday’s game.

Here is this week’s “Behind Enemy Lines” ahead of Auburn’s game at Georgia.

Biggest concern for the Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has edged out recent wins over Kent State and Missouri over the last two weeks. What has been the biggest concern for Georgia after those games?

Georgia’s struggled in its last two games. And the main area has been in the red zone. They’re getting inside the 20 just fine, but it’s what they do once they are there that has caused UGA fans to grow frustrated. The play-calling has been interesting and they’re just not able to make things happen lately. The proof is in the fact that kicker Jack Podlesny leads the nation in scoring this season. He was 4/4 on field goals last week against Mizzou. Ideally he only trots for extra points rather than field goals.

How big of a loss is Jalen Carter?

AP Photo/Brett Davis

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter is expected to miss the Auburn game due to a knee injury. How big of a blow is that to the Georgia defense, and who is expected to step up in his place?

It’s a blow for sure. He’s one of the best players in America. But Georgia should be fine. Warren Brinson saw increased playing time last week and did a nice job, but he’s slightly banged up with a groin injury. We’ll see though, because UGA has not been getting to the quarterback much this year. That could be a problem.

Who has the edge between the Auburn secondary and UGA WRs?

Online Athens/Joshua L Jones

Georgia has posted higher passing numbers through five games this season, and Stetson Bennett has many weapons to choose from. How does Auburn’s defense stack up with Georgia’s receiving corps?

I’m not too familiar with Auburn’s defense this year, but from a talent standpoint Georgia’s offense may be unmatched in the SEC outside of Alabama. Tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington need to be involved, and I’m not sure there’s a safety or linebacker in America who can hang with them. Last year it was receiver Ladd McConkey who had a big game against Auburn but he’s been really struggling lately with fumbles and dropped balls. Georgia needs him to bounce back.

Is the Auburn pass rush the key on Saturday?

The Montgomery Advertiser

Is there an aspect of Auburn’s game that raises concern for Georgia?

The UGA offensive line has been struggling as of late. The run game and the pass protection both have not been where it was last year. I think it’s a good thing for Georgia that this is a home game, otherwise I’d be worried about the Auburn pass rush more. But still, that would be my area of concern on Saturday.

Deep South's Oldest Rivalry Prediction

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What is your prediction for the game?

I think Georgia being a 29.5 favorite is extreme. Look what happened last week vs. Missouri, a team Auburn beat. It was the same line. Give me Georgia 31, Auburn 14.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire