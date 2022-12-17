Behind Enemy Lines: Auburn Basketball vs. USC preview with Trojans Wire’s Matt Zemek

The final two games of Auburn’s non-conference slate will take place on the west coast, beginning Sunday at USC.

Auburn travels to USC after bouncing back from a tough loss last Saturday to Memphis. Auburn shot 66% from the field in the 2nd half to defeat an upset-minded Georgia State squad on Wednesday, 72-64.

These next two games against USC and Washington will be pivotal for Auburn, as they look to continue ironing out its’ offensive identity before hosting Florida to open SEC play on Dec. 28. Can they get it done just in time for the Holidays?

In an effort to learn more about Sunday’s opponent, we called upon Trojans Wire managing editor Matt Zemek to shed some light on USC’s season to this point.

The Trojans enter the game with an 8-4 record, facing challenging opponents in BYU, Tennessee, and Wisconsin thus far. What has been the story of USC basketball through 12 games? Which Trojans should Auburn fans be aware of? All of those questions, and more, are answered below.

Here’s this week’s Behind Enemy Lines with Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire.

Preparing for battle

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

USC won its most recent game against Long Beach State, 88-78. What was your main takeaway from the win?

It’s hard to glean too much from the game. Long Beach State is not an especially robust opponent which can counter anything USC does. The Beach did not have the defensive chops Auburn does. It’s not an indicator that USC has its offense in order heading into the Auburn game. This upcoming Auburn game is notable because USC coach Andy Enfield has generally not been an ambitious scheduler in nonconference play. This season’s non-con slate has been noticeably better … but Long Beach State is a regular opponent and part of USC’s attempt to play some tune-up games during final exams and not create an overly imposing schedule. The only way this game might contain value for the Trojans is if the many players who scored well versus Long Beach are able to carry good offensive form and rhythm into the Auburn game. Sometimes, the caliber of opponent in a game matters less than the fact that players played with confidence. USC certainly hopes that becomes the main point of significance in the Long Beach State game. So what if the Beach wasn’t all that good? USC got its scorers involved. That is what Andy Enfield is counting on heading into Sunday afternoon’s big clash.

West Coast Block Party

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s strong suit to this point has been defense, especially in the rebounding and blocking game. How has USC performed against strong defensive squads this season?

This is USC’s kryptonite, and it goes beyond this season. USC regularly struggles against really good defensive teams. This season, you have seen Wisconsin and especially Tennessee hold down the Trojans in rugged, ugly games. Andy Enfield teams over the past several years at USC have gotten involved in a lot of rockfights, and USC hopes that its defense can win those games. Enfield has had a clear formula for success: Recruit an elite big man who protects the rim, blocks shots, and rebounds: Onyeka Okongwu was a lottery pick from the 2020 team which would have made the NCAA Tournament had the pandemic not canceled that year’s edition of the Big Dance. Evan Mobley led the 2021 team to the Elite Eight. Isaiah Mobley led last season’s team to a No. 7 seed — where the Trojans nearly faced Auburn in the Round of 32 (and probably would have been a better matchup for Auburn than Miami turned out to be) — and this year, five-star recruit Vince Iwuchukwu was supposed to be the next big-man paint presence for the Trojans. However, he suffered a heart attack and probably won’t be medically cleared to play this season. USC was set up to be an excellent defensive team. It is probably a good defensive team, but not a great one, because Iwuchukwu is not on the floor. If Auburn creates a rockfight on Sunday, USC doesn’t have that interior stopper to win such a game. The Trojans’ offense isn’t really reliable. Enfield said before the season this was one of the better shooting teams he had. That’s not true. USC struggles to shoot 3-pointers and foul shots. Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson are good players, but they are not elite shooters. This program needs a knockdown 3-point shooter and has not had one for several years.

A star is (drew)ing

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Peterson seems to be the heart of this Trojan team. What makes him so special?

Drew Peterson does not always shoot the ball well, but when he does, it changes everything for this team because with his size and length, he can shoot over the top of smaller defenders and get shots on demand. When he’s hitting, defenders simply can’t block or alter his shots, so he can really go off. What makes Peterson a fundamentally good player is that his size enables him to see the floor well. He is a very capable passer who can handle the ball and facilitate the offense, even though he is not a point guard. He can defend bigger guards in the low post. His effort level is always high. He is a jack of all trades and a player who can be used in a lot of different situations. To that extent, he fits in this new basketball era of positional versatility. His leadership is definitely something which has made the Trojans better and more consistent at the defensive end of the floor. His one main weakness, as discussed above, is that he isn’t a pure shooter. He will go through bad shooting games. To his credit, however, he doesn’t let bad offense hijack his defense. His defense is always there even if the offense isn’t.

A must-win for USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

How is Coach Andy Enfield viewing the game? Does he see the game against Auburn as an opportunity for his team to improve?

If you look at USC’s season to date, the Trojans missed their big chances for high-end wins against Tennessee and Auburn, and they lost a clunker to Florida Gulf Coast in their season opener, which could be a real headache for this team on Selection Sunday. Coaches obviously want to see growth and evolution in their players, and they want to see that the lessons they are teaching are taking root. However, if we’re being completely honest about this game’s importance for USC, it’s not about being coachable or learning or growing or any of that stuff. The importance of this game for the Trojans is that they need to win it. It doesn’t matter how ugly or sloppy or unwatchable this game might become (like Auburn’s win over Northwestern). What matters for USC is that it wins this game, so that it has a high-value nonconference win on the resume to cancel out the bad losses. USC really needs this game if it wants to make the NCAA Tournament. Style points don’t matter. Then we’ll root for Auburn the rest of the season and hope the Tigers can repeat as SEC champions.

Flan the man

Michael Chang/Getty Images

As a writer covering USC, is there a player on Auburn’s roster that you are keeping an eye on?

We’re going to be following Wendell Green’s health status, given his injury. Another player we’re watching is Allen Flanigan. As you know well, he hasn’t been consistently available to play during his Auburn career for various reasons. If Bruce Pearl can get him going, this team’s ceiling could rise. USC hopes that ceiling won’t rise on Sunday. Yet, the player who is impossible to ignore on Auburn is the incoming transfer from Morehead State, Johni Broome. This guy is a Bruce Pearl player: relentless energy and excitement, constant intensity and hard work. His defense and rebounding give Auburn the blue-collar toughness and ruggedness Pearl depends on. When Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler left for the NBA, Auburn needed a significant frontcourt addition in the transfer portal, and Broome provided it. USC will have its hands full with Broome in the paint.

Boogie's Wonderland

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a player (or players) from USC that Auburn fans need to be aware of?

Given that Vince Iwuchukwu is unable to play, USC is thin in the frontcourt and doesn’t have that imposing low-post presence the program normally has (Okongwu, the Mobley brothers). Therefore, if Auburn contains Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson, the Tigers have a very good chance of winning. USC has to get significant role-player contributions if it is going to win, so the two players you need to look for are Reese Dixon-Waters and Kobe Johnson. Dixon-Waters played well in USC’s NCAA Tournament loss to Miami. He improved a lot in the latter stages of last season and needs to be a regular contributor to this team, especially against Auburn. He has size and strength and can finish against contact near the basket. He is probably the most important Trojan in this game. Johnson needs to be a 10-point-per-game scorer for USC this season. He wasn’t hitting the mark in November but has improved in December. He led a big rally from an 11-point deficit to beat Oregon State a few weeks ago. If he and Dixon-Waters can step up, the Trojans have a fighting chance.

Looks like another perfect day (for the Tigers)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

What is your prediction for the game?

USC just doesn’t have the roster it hoped to have. The absence of Vince Iwuchukwu leaves USC without the elite defense it relies on to win rockfights and generally succeed without a high-end offense. USC loves to win ugly under Andy Enfield. Its offense won’t impress anyone, but the defense, at its best, can shut down talented opponents. Having the elite defensive big man in the middle is the heart of the formula, and the Trojans lack that with Iwuchukwu sidelined. USC’s offense is highly unlikely to solve Auburn’s defense. I know Auburn allowed Memphis to shoot 50 percent, but that’s not going to recur against USC. The Trojans are not a great ballhandling team. Auburn should create a lot of turnovers, and that’s when things go south for USC. The Trojans play with great effort, but their roster construction this season just isn’t where it needs to be. USC will be a lot better next year with the nation’s top-ranked point guard recruit, Isaiah Collier (from Georgia), on board. This is an in-between year in which the Trojans are shorthanded in crucial ways. It will show up against the Tigers. Auburn 68, USC 63

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire