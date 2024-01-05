Behind Enemy Lines: Auburn-Arkansas preview with Derek Oxford of Arkansas Wire

The start of conference play has arrived and the Auburn Tigers are opening it with a highly-anticipated matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks had a slow start to the season but have played much better as of late and are riding a three-game winning streak. The game will be at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, where the Razorbacks are 7-1 this season and have taken down the Duke Blue Devils.

Offensively, they are led by their guards with Tramon Mark (17.0), Keyon Menifield Jr. (15.0), and Khalif Battle (14.3) all scoring in double figures. Mark is a familiar opponent for Auburn, he scored 26 points for the Houston Cougars last season to end Auburn’s NCAA Tournament run.

We talked with Derek Oxford of Arkansas Wire to preview the game and he shared his thoughts on the matchup, players to know, and what he expects to happen.

Rounding into form

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas lost three out of four games in November but have gone 5-1 since then. Was that the case of a new team having growing pains or something else?

I think it was a mixture of developing chemistry and the fact they played some pretty stiff competition in the Bahamas (Memphis and UNC). The UNCG loss is one that won’t buff out, but Oklahoma will probably end up being a quality loss. Getting Keyon Menifield back at semester also helped improve fortunes tremendously.

Help has arrived

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas signed a big transfer class ahead of this season, who has stood out from that group?

Tramon Mark has been the stud, but Khalif Battle has also been ultra impressive. Both of them are capable of scoring 20-25 a night and can get hot in a hurry.

Trevon Brazile is the difference

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Who do you view as the X-factor for Arkansas to beat Auburn?

Trevon Brazile needs to play like Trevon Brazile. Last time out, he had a double-double, albeit quietly. He needs to be more assertive and aggressive. He is an all-SEC type player and could be a first round NBA draft pick but he hasn’t shown that this season thus far.

A potential weakness

Photo by Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

Like most Bruce Pearl teams, Auburn loves to shoot the three and has had success doing so this season. How has Arkansas been at defending the three-point line this season?

Bad. Teams that can shoot it well have had their way with Arkansas. If the Razorbacks don’t put an emphasis on it, Auburn may have a field day on Saturday afternoon.

Bud Walton Arena will be the differnce

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction?

There will be 19-20K and the Bud is going to be packed for this one. When that’s happened this year, they’ve beaten Purdue and Duke. Arkansas 77-74.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire