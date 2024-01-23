Behind Enemy Lines: Alabama-Auburn basketball preview with Auburn Wire

One of the biggest matchups of the early portion of the SEC schedule will take place on Wednesday night inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tigers are currently on an 11-game winning streak and are playing as well as any other team in the country.

For Nate Oats and Alabama, securing a win over their arch-rival one be perhaps the best win of the season for the Crimson Tide.

The eyes of the country will be on the epic matchup of in-state rivals and Roll Tide Wire has caught up with Taylor Jones of Auburn Wire to preview the matchup from the Tigers’ point of view on this edition of “Behind Enemy Lines”.

The keys to Auburn's success this season

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn is on an 11-game winning streak. What has been the key to their success this season?

This season’s team has been the most complete that I have seen in a while. Last season, it was pretty much Johni Broome controlling the show every night. Now, we have seen an emergence of Jaylin Williams in the lineup, as well as solid contributions from freshman Aden Holloway. Bench play has been key as well, as the Tigers have found a way to be consistent even when a starter needs a breather. They play together well and want each other to succeed, which can be seen on the floor.

Deep bench for the Tigers

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Who would you say is the most important piece to Auburn’s team this season?

It has to be bench play. It is rare to find a team that has little to no dip once a starter takes a seat, and Auburn is one of the lucky few. Dylan Cardwell has grown to become a solid five following Broome, and so has Tre Donaldson at the one behind Holloway. KD Johnson continues to produce, and the addition of Chad Baker-Mazara from JUCO has helped Auburn by scoring just under 10 points per game in relief work. Auburn’s stars can play rested due to the efforts of its bench.

Best SEC hoops rivalry?

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

How do you compare the Alabama-Auburn basketball rivalry to some of the other top rivalries in the SEC?

I believe that it has turned into the conference’s best rivalry. I was not around for the Sonny Smith-Wimp Sanderson battles, but the battles between Bruce Pearl and Nate Oats have provided quality entertainment to fan bases that are typically football-hungry. Tennessee-Kentucky is fierce, and Florida is working its way up, so I imagine a re-kindling of rivalry games with Tennessee and Kentucky is on the horizon. As of now, I believe Auburn-Alabama is the top rivalry in the SEC.

What Auburn needs to do to win

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

What must Auburn do to have success against Alabama on Wednesday night?

I think they need to play a complete game (not fall off early in the 2nd half), limit mistakes, and bench play needs to be as beneficial as possible. Auburn will get Alabama’s best effort, and the crowd at Coleman will be unrelenting. Auburn can not afford to show weakness for very long, or it will turn into a disappointing night.

Auburn extends its winning streak?

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

What is your final score prediction?

My gut is telling me that this will be a close game, I predict Auburn will pull away late to win 83-78.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire