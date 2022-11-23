Behind Enemy Lines: Alabama-Auburn preview with Taylor Jones of Auburn Wire

The Iron Bowl is one of the most ferocious rivalries in college football. The annual matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers always seems to bring some of the most memorable moments in the sport.

While the season has been sort of a disappointment for both programs, each team still has a lot to play for.

Nick Saban and the Tide are still vying for a highly unlikely playoff spot while interim head coach Cadillac Williams the Tigers are looking to earn a bowl bid.

Before the epic rivalry matchup on Saturday, let’s go Behind Enemy Lines with Taylor Jones of Auburn Wire.

Outside of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, who are some offensive weapons that Tide fans should know about?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Robby Ashford has become more confident under the direction of Cadillac Williams. He rushed for over 100 yards in the loss to Mississippi State three weeks ago and recorded 4.1 yards per carry in last week’s win over Western Kentucky. The passing game has not opened up as much for Ashford as he would like, but he is starting to come alive in the running game.

How do Auburn fans feel about starting QB Robby Ashford?

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Due to the experiment with T.J. Finley early in the season, fans have become more patient with Ashford. Fans also like the fact that he is more mobile than Finley. He’s no Cam Newton or Bo Nix, but he has warmed up to Auburn fans over recent weeks.

What about this Alabama team do you believe will give Auburn the most trouble?

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn currently ranks No. 94 in the country in rushing yards allowed. When it comes to PFF grades, Auburn’s lowest-graded defensive category is stopping the run. Alabama has two NFL-caliber backs in Gibbs and McClellan that could give Auburn fits if they can not find a way to slow them down early.

Who will Auburn's next head coach be?

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

I believe that the race has been trimmed to two candidates, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and interim head coach Cadillac Williams. There has been a ton of smoke tied to Kiffin’s name this week, so I think he has the edge currently. But, if he elects not to accept the job, I believe that it will be offered to Williams, which he will accept.

Story continues

What is your final score prediction of the game?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

This has the making to be a close game. However, Bryant-Denny Stadium has been a thorn in Auburn’s side recently. I will say that Alabama wins 38-21.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire