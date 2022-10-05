Behind Enemy Lines: Aggies Wire previews Alabama-Texas A&M

The highly anticipated SEC West matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M is nearly upon us. On Saturday night Jimbo Fisher will lead his Aggies into Tuscaloosa for a contest against his former boss, Nick Saban.

This matchup offers plenty of storylines for each team including revenge for the Tide from last season’s upset, to off-the-field beef between the two head coaches. And despite what has happened so far this season, the game is sure to bring lots of intensity.

Before we make it to kickoff, let’s take a few moments to go behind the scenes of the Texas A&M football program with Joey Ickes from Aggies Wire.

With Ainias Smith injured, who can Alabama fans look for to make plays for the Texas A&M offense?

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Running back Devon Achane has really been all the Aggies have on offense for the last few weeks, he’s dynamic as a runner and receiver, and there aren’t many better kickoff returners either. Outside of Achane, Freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall have shown potential but haven’t put it all together yet, and Moose Muhammad III (son of former NFL WR Muhsin Muhammad), had a really good day filling in for Ainias Smith as the primary slot receiver.

Does Max Johnson or Haynes King give the Aggies the best chance to win and why?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Honestly I think either will struggle. Max doesn’t do a very good job of managing the pocket and runs himself into pressures and sacks, and when he does get the ball out he’s not testing defenses vertically at all. Haynes does a better job avoiding sacks, but his decision making has been very questionable. If Haynes is the guy there will definitely be more big plays when A&M has the ball, both for the Aggies and the Tide.

The Aggies' defensive rankings are a bit surprising, especially against the run. What would you say is the reason behind this?

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

One reason is that their best defensive lineman from camp, defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, hasn’t played at all this season due to injury. But they have depth so the guys they have should be enough. The biggest problem with the run defense has been that they are, like most teams in 2022, most concerned with stopping the pass, which means they aren’t throwing numbers forward trying to stop the run. The most common complaint about the defense among A&M fans right now is that A&M is playing too many three-man fronts on defense. But they’re very young at both edge rusher and linebacker, which is creating some problems as well.

Story continues

What about Alabama's offense will give the Aggies the most difficulties defensively?

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

I think it depends on the quarterback situation for the Tide. If Bryce Young plays, it will be his ability to make plays through the air. They have been a good coverage group this year, but they haven’t generated nearly enough pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and if Bryce has a chance to get comfortable, he will carve them up. If Jalen Milroe is the guy, then it will be the run defense as we mentioned. They struggled with KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders against Arkansas, and with Milroe as a bigger running threat, the Alabama backfield will likely give A&M more than they can handle on the ground.

What does Texas A&M have to do in order to pull off the upset?

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The simple answer is they have to score points. The defense has done a pretty good job of keeping their opponents out of the endzone and keeping scores low. Even the 42 points Mississippi State scored included a pick-6 and blocked FG that was returned for a touchdown. But if the Aggies can’t score points, it will be a LONG day in Tuscaloosa.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire