Texas A&M and Arkansas will square off at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network on the final day of September this weekend.

The Aggies are coming into the game following a victory over Auburn in College Station, while Arkansas is reeling after two straight defeats, one at the hands of BYU and the other of No. 13 LSU.

A&M has dominated this series since it entered the SEC in 2012, but the Razorbacks did win two years ago and had chances to win a year ago before ultimately ending up squandering that opportunity.

Bobby Petrino is now the Aggies’ offensive coordinator, although most if not every Razorback fan already knew that the moment it was announced.

We went behind enemy lines with Aggies Wire’s Cameron Ohnysty to get his take on A&M, the game and what he expects to see on Saturday.

1. Max Johnson played in this game last year and will probably be the starter again Saturday morning. Is the A&M offense just as good with him rather than Connor Weigman?

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

For those unaware of the beyond-healthy dynamic between both signal callers, veteran southpaw Max Johnson, who every SEC fan knows as the former productive quarterback of the LSU Tigers, is one of the best teammates a head coach could ask for. Knowing in late August that Conner Weigman had secured the starting job, Jimbo Fisher informed us that Johnson was there until the end and was more than capable of leading the Aggies offensively, while offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, a man Razorbacks know all too well, has a history working with big-armed quarterbacks like Max. While there may be some drop-off in consistency, I still expect solid results.

2. Bobby Petrino obviously raises the blood pressure of Razorback fans in this game. Do you think that will have a major impact on the outcome, especially after he put quite a scare into them last year in Fayetteville with Missouri State?

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri State Bears head coach Bobby Petrino talks to Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman prior to the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

I mean, it’s in the metrics: In three games under Petrino, Texas A&M has an average of 39.9 points per game, scored 159 points and 19 touchdowns while passing for a combined 1,205 yards, so yes, despite Weigman’s ankle injury, I don’t expect things to change against Arkansas, or any SEC program this season. Regarding last season’s matchup, almost defeating Arkansas with an undersized and less talented Missouri State team is something to remember when referencing the Razorback’s susceptible secondary (allowing 8.4 yards per attempt), a position group that he will likely target early and often.

3. Is A&M's defense as good as it looked last week against Auburn, or does it have question marks based on how it looked against Miami?

Sep 9, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) recovers a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

No question that improvements have been made, specifically regarding the anemic pass rush we witnessed against the Hurricanes, paired with one of the worst coverage outings in recent memory. Aggies defensive coordinator D.J Durkin more than deserved the criticism thrown his way, but after allowing just 54 yards through the air against Auburn, including seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss, I can safely say that I have no idea if this type of performance is sustainable, especially going against a quarterback of K.J Jefferson’s stature. To keep Jefferson from getting into a rhythm, I expect, or at least hope, that Durkin continues to utilize blitz packages throughout the game. One player to look out for on the Aggie D: Freshman linebacker Taurean York, who, after recording 11 tackles against the Tigers, is deemed to not only plug running gaps and call plays but will likely be tasked with covering breakout freshman tight end Luke Hasz as well.

4. Where are you at on where this game should be played? Do you like it in Jerry World, or do you think it should be home-and-home?

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 24: Christian Kirk #3 of the Texas A&M Aggies runs for a touchdown against Ryan Pulley #11 of the Arkansas Razorbacksin the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Honestly, I’ve never been a huge fan of the location due to my own bias of keeping old Southwest conference traditions alive. Still, after last week’s 100-plus-degree game in College Station, my guess is that both teams will be happy to escape the grueling heat for at least one more go-around. Again, some fans like the semi-neutral location, but my guess is that most Arkansas fans view a home-and-home as the fairest option in the future. Even though the Aggies have dominated the series since entering the SEC, this rivalry is too important to screw up, so I believe it should return to home-and-home as soon as 2024.

5. Score prediction?

Even though I feel that the Aggies have gained some momentum after trouncing the Tigers to open 1-0 in SEC play, this game is constantly one of the hardest matchups to predict, as both programs not only play either up or down to the competition yearly, as the only blowout victory in the last 11 meetings was in 2012 during Johnny Manziels Heisman season. If, and that’s a big if, Texas A&M’s defense shows up and limits K.J Jefferson from exposing the Aggie secondary, I’m confident Max Johnson’s experience paired with Petrino’s play-calling will be enough to outscore a Razorback offense capable of at least 35 points a game.

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M 35, Arkansas 31

