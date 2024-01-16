Behind Enemy Lines with Aggies Wire’s Cameron Ohnysty

Texas A&M and Arkansas play twice a year in the SEC under the current scheduling format.

Arkansas hasn’t lost in Bud Walton to the Aggies under Eric Musselman, as the coach is 4-0 against Buzz Williams in Fayetteville.

The Aggies have won the last two meetings, once last year in College Station in February and then in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in March.

It’s been one-sided all-time, as the Razorbacks are 106-61 lifetime against A&M.

We caught up with Aggies Wire’s Cameron Ohnysty to get his take on the Aggies and how things are going in year five of the Buzz Williams era.

1. Texas A&M has kind of flown under the radar this season it feels like. What's the temperature of the fan base thus far through 16 games?

Coming off one of the toughest non-conference slates, the Aggies started SEC play to the tune of 0-2, shooting below 40 percent and lacking the usual identity that earned them an NCAA Tournament bid last season. For the fan base, worried but optimistic is how I’d describe them after sixteen games, as Saturday’s huge win over Kentucky has certainly helped create some excitement moving forward.

2. Speaking of the Kentucky win on Saturday, how massive was that? The Aggies definitely wanted to avoid an 0-3 start surely?

Like you said, it’s massive. With the win, Texas A&M now has four Quad 1 victories under their belt, already having faced some of the best teams college basketball has to offer, and finally delivered a performance that makes every Aggie fan and those of us who cover the program much more confident in what this team can achieve this season. An 0-3 start in conference play would have been borderline catastrophic, to say the least.

3. Who are some of the players Arkansas fans should be aware of tonight?

Star guards Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford combined for 59 points and nine three-pointers against the Wildcats, while Radford finally looks like himself again after dealing with a nagging health issue early in the year. Arkansas’ 312th-ranked defense will surely entice both players to establish a rhythm early.

4. Buzz Williams is in his fifth year in College Station. How important is making and winning games in the NCAA Tournament this year?

Here’s the thing: Buzz Williams knows that winning is all that matters in terms of job security, and trust me, after the 0-2 start, things looks dire in the eyes of many in the fan base, but this has become a trend under his leadership the last couple of seasons, as it usually takes some time for A&M to find their groove. However, senior forward Julius Marble’s continued absence as he deals with an undisclosed university-based issue has kept the Aggies from reaching their full potential in the paint.

5. Score prediction?

Even though Arkansas has struggled immensely this season, the rivalry runs deep, and I have no doubt that they will do everything in their power to protect home court, and try and win their first SEC game this season. However, I believe the Aggies have finally found something on offense, and hold an advantage defensively. One thing to watch: Texas A&M is the No. 1-ranked offensive rebounding team in the country, averaging 18 per contest.

Texas A&M 70, Arkansas 65

