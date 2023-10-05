Behind Enemy Lines: Aggies Wire previews SEC showdown between Alabama and Texas A&M

One of the many marque matchups of Week 6 of the 2023 college football season will take place in College Station when Nick Saban leads the Alabama Crimson Tide against Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Part of what makes this matchup so exciting is the opportunity that each team has to take a stronghold of the SEC West with a victory on Saturday afternoon.

As we get you prepared for the epic SEC West showdown, Roll Tide Wire went Behind Enemy Lines with Aggies Wire for a preview of the matchup from a Texas A&M perspective. Here’s what Cameron Ohnysty of Aggies Wire had to say:

Max Johnson has taken over for the injured Connor Weigman; how has he played, and how confident are the Aggie faithful in him?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

So far, so good. As the son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson, the gene pool is strong. Johnson’s SEC experience with two solid seasons at LSU already made him the best backup in college football. Still, even before Jimbo Fisher named Weigman as the starter in August, he was more than confident that Max was ready if Weigman were to miss time. In his first full start against Arkansas, three turnovers, including a pick-six, barely fazed Johnson, who continuously led the offense down the field throughout the afternoon. While Weigman is still the program’s future, Max Johnson has the traits and toughness to get the job done, and the fans are more than behind him.

Ainias Smith has gone viral with his comments about Nick Saban and Alabama. Do you believe it wise to provide the potential bulletin board material?

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not someone who believes that bulletin board material really works within this specific rivalry, but I will say that Smith has a personal bone to pick with the program regarding his brother’s departure that goes all the way back to his sophomore year in high school. While bygones will be bygones from our collective point of view, I’ll never discount Smith’s passion for his brother, which involves Alabama and Nick Saban. Moreso, missing last season’s matchup, a game that the Aggies lost 24-20, still bugs Smith, who had to endure loss after loss while trying to support his team from the sidelines. While Saban might call this “rat poison,” this Aggie squad doesn’t need to be fired up to face the Crimson Tide, especially with the stakes that exist between the lines.

Jimbo Fisher is obviously coaching under a microscope. Do you believe this to be a must-win for Fisher as the Aggies head coach?

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

While some may disagree, I believe this is a must-win in a season when the SEC West is there for the taking. Based on the Aggie’s collective performance in the last two weeks, they must prove that the tides have turned while hosting an Alabama team that, on paper, is equal in talent to Maroon & White in front of 100,000 plus fans on Saturday afternoon.

How has the addition of Bobby Petrino worked out so far this season?

Syndication: The News-Leader

While the offense has certainly improved in the passing game from the point of explosive plays and general consistency, I feel the Aggies offense under Petrino is still adjusting to the sudden shift to Max Johnson after Conner Weigman’s season-ending injury. While the explosive down-field plays may increase due to Johnson’s proven arm strength, Petrino, like Fisher, is trying to play with a more balanced attack, starting with the ascending sophomore running back Le’Veon Moss, as the O-line continues to improve in run blocking.

Final score and why?

AP Photo/Sam Craft

Well, this is a tough one after what the Aggies have shown me since the start of SEC play, and even though Alabama’s slow start to the season has only provided more talking points for the doubters, that team in Tuscaloosa looks like they’ve found something on both sides of the ball. It could result in an unsatisfying ending if the Aggies don’t start fast and play top-tier defense. Final score prediction: Alabama 28, Texas A&M 24.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire