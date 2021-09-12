Behind Enemy Lines: 7 questions with the Falcons Wire for Week 1

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and as Jalen Hurts prepares to make his first Week 1 start for Philadelphia, there are several questions that’ll finally be answered.

With the Eagles and Falcons set for kickoff in the season opener, we sat down with Managing Editor, Matt Urben of The Falcons Wire for seven questions that’ll help preview Sunday afternoon’s matchup.

1.

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

1. Kyle Pitts was the top-five pick and as he enters a rookie season full of expectations, how has he looked after a month of training camp and preseason games?

Pitts has impressed Atlanta's coaching staff along with his Falcons teammates throughout training camp, however, the rookie has barely played at all during the preseason. Despite logging just two offensive snaps, Pitts flashed his top-five potential by catching a short pass and rumbling for 27 yards with ease against the Browns. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith took an extremely cautious approach with Pitts and the rest of the starters, so we'll get our first real look on Sunday.

2.

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2. Atlanta passed on adding Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and Mac Jones via the draft, choosing Matt Ryan for at least one more season and maybe more. How has the veteran looked in camp? Can he duplicate past success under Arthur Smith?

Many fans wanted Justin Fields, and while the former OSU QB would have been a great long-term fit, the amount of money the Falcons are guaranteeing Matt Ryan put them in a tough spot. With a rapidly closing window, it made more sense to add an instant-impact player like Pitts and try to win now rather than rebuild. For a first-year head coach, having an experienced veteran like Ryan under center is pretty much an ideal scenario. Entering his 14th season, Matty Ice is in position to thrive playing in an offense that's better suited to maximize his abilities as a pocket passer.

3.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Story continues

3. Calvin Ridley is the man now with Julio Jones in Tennessee. What can we expect from the former Alabama star? Can he duplicate his 2020 success without the threat of Julio Jones?

Ridley has always been a confident guy, and as long he's healthy, expect him to enter top-five territory at the wide receiver position this season. Julio Jones missed seven games last year and even when he played, it was clear he wasn't healthy. This allowed Ridley to showcase his elite route-running ability while proving he can be the team's No. 1 option on offense. Defenses may be game-planning for him more now, but it's nothing new for Ridley, who dominated at Alabama before playing second fiddle to Jones.

4.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

4. Can Mike Davis carry the Falcons rushing attack? What does the veteran ball-carrier bring to the offense?

While Davis filled in admirably for Christian McCaffrey last season, it does seem like the Falcons are putting a lot on his plate. Not only is Atlanta's offensive line one of its weakest units, but the team passed on drafting a running back in the draft. On the bright side, Davis does pretty much everything well and should help catch passes out of the backfield when the offensive line can't create any push. In 2020, Davis went over 1,000 all-purpose yards, so it will be interesting to see if Arthur Smith gets that kind of production out of him this year in Atlanta.

5.

Aug 29, 2021; Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

5. Grady Jarrett sometimes gets lost behind Aaron Donald and Fletcher Cox in the discussion for the NFL's top defensive tackle. What separates Jarrett from other interior players?

Jarrett's athleticism for a big man is what separates him from a lot of defensive tackles. His quickness helps him as a pass rusher inside and he has a natural ability to find the football. Atlanta's lack of success in recent seasons has undoubtedly hurt Jarrett's perception around the league. Look for him to play more at defensive end this season as the team transitions to a 3-4 base defense under Dean Pees.

6.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

6. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees came out of retirement to work with coach Arthur Smith. What does Pees bring to the franchise? How will Atlanta look different on defense this year?

Pees has already brought some excitement to a defense that was wildly inconsistent over the past few seasons. The veteran coordinator said he came out of retirement just because of how much he wanted to work with Arthur Smith after their time together in Tennessee. Pees is all about being multiple on defense. He likes to run different coverages and blitzes out of the same formations, which keeps opposing offenses guessing. Pees' aggressiveness on that side of the ball is something the players seem to be gravitating to.

7.

7. Who wins and why?

I think the Falcons' defense will cause some problems for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts early on as Dean Pees disguises his coverages. Offensively, if Atlanta can just take care of the ball and avoid taking bad sacks, I think it will be enough to come away with a 23-14 win over Philadelphia in Week 1.

1

1