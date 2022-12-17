Behind Enemy Lines: 6 questions with Texans Wire for Week 15

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Week 15. This is the first time these two AFC teams have played since Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

To learn more about Kansas City’s opponent, we spoke with managing editor Mark Lane over at Texans Wire and asked him a few questions

Chiefs Wire: It seems like Houston had a shot to win in Dallas in Week 14. What made that game so close and what would have pushed the Texans over the hump?

Texans Wire: The Cowboys shot themselves in the foot and the Texans actually capitalized on the three takeaways. Typically Houston has failed to score points off of takeaways, but they managed to get 14 off Dallas. What would have pushed them over the hump is if running back Dameon Pierce were healthy on that penultimate drive, the infamous first-and-goal from the 4-yard line that resulted in a turnover on downs. The Texans went with Rex Burkhead simply because Pierce was out with an ankle injury.

Chiefs Wire: The Texans are kind of beat up right now. What’s your take on the injury situation and who will they miss most should they not play on Sunday?

Texans Wire: Not having rookie guard Kenyon Green and the aforementioned Pierce is going to be harmful. Pierce is good at creating his own yards. Houston’s problem with the run game is the same as it was last year: they get no push. The backs are met two yards past the line of scrimmage. However, Pierce was able to bull his way into two or three more yards. They are going to lack that power in the backfield. Throw in the first-rounder, Green, who has been solid on the left side, as another player out, and Houston will be challenged moving the football.

Chiefs Wire: Who are some of the unheralded Texans players who could step up and make this a competitive game in Week 15?

Texans Wire: Receiver Chris Moore has done a decent job of stepping up when Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins have missed time, as will be the case against the Chiefs. Moore had 10 catches for 124 yards against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has two sacks in the past two games, and those sacks came against the Cleveland Browns’ mobile quarterback in Week 13 and Dak Prescott in Week 14. Okoronkwo might be able to catch Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs Wire: What’s the deal with the two-quarterback system the Texans are employing with Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel? Does it work and is it sustainable?

Texans Wire: These are the things teams devoid of talent at skill positions do to move the football. No, it is not sustainable because all it takes is a defensive coordinator looking at a couple of games worth of film on it to know how to stop it. The two-quarterback system may have its worst results to date against the Chiefs.

Chiefs Wire: If Lovie Smith is out of a job in 2023, who do you think the Texans go after and why?

Texans Wire: It would make sense they go after San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans because he was the Houston Texans’ second-round pick in 2006 and won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. So, he has familiarity with the organization, and the 49ers coaching staff under Kyle Shanahan all basically cut their teeth working for the Texans at some point. But they may blow it and hire Pete Carmichael.

Chiefs Wire: Do the Texans have any chance at winning their first home game of the season in Week 15 or are they staring loss No. 12 in the face?

Texans Wire: They have a chance if the Chiefs absolutely crumble. The Nerdlucks from Space Jam would have to suck the talent from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Nick Bolton for Houston to have a chance. Kansas City is going to put away Houston early and the rest of the game will be adding points and stats in garbage time. Chiefs 33, Texans 20

