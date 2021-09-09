Behind Enemy Lines: 6 questions with Seahawks Wire

The Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday in what should be a tight matchup to kick off the 2021 season.

But before the Seahawks arrive to the Circle City, we asked Tim Weaver of Seahawks Wire a few questions to get the low down on the Colts' opponent in Week 1.

Here is our interview with Tim Weaver ahead of the Week 1 matchup:

What was all the noise surrounding Russell Wilson this offseason? Was it blown out of proportion or was there substance?

Tim Weaver: "It mostly seems to have been blown out of proportion. There were only vague reports about Wilson being unhappy earlier in the offseason but at no point did the team actually consider trading him. It’s possible he wasn’t happy about the way last season ended, but Wilson probably understands his chances of winning in Seattle are better than just about anywhere else. By June, Wilson was saying he was happy and “all-in” on Seattle this year."

Outside of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who should the Colts focus on within the Seahawks offense?

TM: "Chris Carson sometimes gets overshadowed given the starpower at receiver and Russell Wilson’s brilliance. He’s a huge part of this offense, though. While he’s not like Derrick Henry or Marshawn Lynch in his prime, he’s an incredibly physical runner and tough to bring down once he gets going. He’s also a contributor in the passing game. Despite missing four games last year he wasn’t far from 1,000 yards from scrimmage."

The Seahawks struggled to get a consistent pass rush going in 2020? Have they made any improvements to that phase of the game?

TM: "That’s really the million-dollar question on defense for Seattle this year. Personnel-wise they didn’t change much, aside from losing Jarran Reed to the Chiefs in free agency. They may yet bring in somebody like Geno Atkins (who visited recently) but right now they’re thin up front. Aside from Carlos Dunlap there’s no proven pass rushers up front and Jamal Adams might be the best on the team, which could be a problem. The x-factor may be how well Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson develop on the edge."

What matchup on the field are you most excited to watch?

TM: "I’m honestly most excited to see offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in his first real game going against Matt Eberflus. Wilson has mostly been carrying his play-callers during his career, so it will be interesting to see if Waldron can actually help elevate his game. Supposedly Waldron is going to be focusing on that quick game that has eluded Wilson so far. If they can do that and still utilize Wilson’s ability to throw off-schedule and make big plays, it will be very tough to stop this offense. The Colts defense should provide a really good test."

Are there any Seahawks flying under the radar entering the 2021 season?

TM: "Rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge is probably the most exciting new piece on offense. He was their second-round pick but missed most of the offseason due to a toe injury and only had two touches during the preseason. He’s got speed to spare, though and should get plenty of 1-on-1 looks with Metcalf and Lockett taking so much attention."

Final score, prediction?

TM: "I’m betting on Wilson’s usually steady hand compared to Carson Wentz, who we just don’t know what to expect from anymore. Seahawks 23, Colts 20"

