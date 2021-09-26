Behind Enemy Lines: 6 questions with Bills Wire for Week 3

The Washington Football Team hits the road in Week 3 for the first time in 2021 on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Can Washington pull off the big road upset against one of the NFL’s best teams?

To gain a better understanding of who Washington is facing on Sunday, we spoke with Bills Wire managing editor Nick Wojton this week, and he answered several important questions before Sunday’s game:

Washington Wire: Josh Allen said he wasn’t playing well. Where specifically is Allen struggling?

Bills Wire: Buffalo's offensive line is not helping Allen early this year. He's also missing on the deep ball. Guys are getting open down the field, but he's just overshooting them like he did as a rookie. But the Bills' bread and butter last year was also the intermediate passing game and getting back to more of that last week helped. I'd expect that again on Sunday.

Washington Wire: Tell us about Buffalo’s running game. Is Devin Singletary the primary name to know?

Bills Wire: Singletary is the guy to know this year so far. Essentially it comes down to Singletary all over the field, then Zack Moss gets tossed out there in the red zone as the bigger, bulky back. Singletary had a promising rookie season and has bounced back from his sophomore slump from 2020. Shifty rusher... That is, if the O-line can help him out. They're inconsistent run blockers and were better in pass protection last year, but as mentioned, the group is struggling there as well.

Washington Wire: How is Buffalo’s offensive line playing? How do you feel they match up with Washington’s defensive line?

Bills Wire: I would 100 percent give the edge to Washington here (which at this point, comes as no surprise). At the tackle spots, Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams have been spotty. Last season they were excellent. Dawkins had a scary bout with COVID-19 during training camp so some speculate he's still getting into "football shape." On the inside, center Mitch Morse is steady, but guards Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford can be suspect. Feliciano allowed nine pressures vs. the Steelers and Ford has been rotated in and out of the lineup.

Washington Wire: Stefon Diggs is obviously a handful. Which other Bills WRs should Washington be concerned about?

Bills Wire: While Cole Beasley stands out off the field for some... reasons... on the field, there's no debating. He's excellent out of the slot. Beasley finds space as a safety option for Allen all the time. The trust between the two is very obvious.

Washington Wire: Rookie Greg Rousseau has impressed through two weeks. Overall, how good is Buffalo’s pass rush?

Bills Wire: The Bills made a conscious effort to improve their pass rush this offseason, and to their credit, it worked. Rousseau was supposed to be the "project" but he is not at all. In fact, rookie second-round pick, DE Boogie Basham, was supposed to be the Day 1 player over Rousseau... but he has been a healthy scratch. In addition to Rousseau, AJ Epenesa had nine QB pressures himself last week, even though he didn't notch a sack. His second year is going well and Jerry Hughes... just an ageless wonder. Consistent as they come. No sexy names on this D-line like the Football Team's, but they've started this season very well.

Washington Wire: Buffalo’s run defense is strong, how do you feel Washington should attack the Bills?

Bills Wire: A big difference maker here might be Star Lotulelei. He's battling a groin injury this week and if he doesn't play, Washington should pound the rock. He helps the Bills' ability to stop the run so much. If he does play, maybe still test him, but the Bills did lose to the Steelers and Big Ben getting the ball out fast made a difference. If Heinicke can do that, I'd go that route as well.

