Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Dolphins Wire ahead of Week 10

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Miami Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 10 of the 2021 season as they look to move to 7-2 and stay on top of the AFC North. Baltimore has shown plenty of resiliency throughout their games so far, and will look to continue that in South Florida.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be making his first trip to Hard Rock Stadium since 2019, where he led Baltimore to a 59-10 blowout of the Dolphins. Baltimore has beaten Miami in eight of the last nine matchups.

Below we talk to Mike Masala of The Dolphins Wire as he answers five questions about the Dolphins ahead of their matchup with the Ravens.

What are your thoughts on the quarterback situation in Miami as it stands right now?

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

It’s tough to really gauge Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL ability to this point because he’s yet to play a full season’s worth of games. He’s had some positive performances and some that he probably wishes he could have back. However, the injuries are concerning, and Miami seems destined to trade for Deshaun Watson this offseason and Tagovailoa knows it.

Who are a few Dolphins pass catching weapons to keep an eye on for Thursday night?

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki are the two top options for Miami in the passing game. Waddle has incredible quickness and great route running that creates separation, and Gesicki plays more like a big-bodied wide receiver with athleticism. Either has a chance for a 100-yard performance from week to week.

What is going on with the Miami offensive line, and what has contributed to their overall poor performance so far?

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The offensive line has been an abomination this season. Left tackle Liam Eichenberg, left guard Austin Jackson, and right tackle Jesse Davis are all tied for the most pressures allowed in the league with 37. A big reason for their struggles can probably be put on coaching. They have a first-year offensive line coach in Lemuel Jeanpierre, and they haven’t had consistency there with four different coaches in the last four seasons.

There’s been some talk this week about a potential change of moving backup tackle Greg Little into the starting lineup, so the group may be different by Thursday.

What are some of the strengths and weaknesses of the Dolphins' defense?

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami’s weakness this season probably comes from the secondary which boasts two really strong cornerbacks in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Both have been two of the best in the league since being drafted in 2016 and 2015 respectively. They haven’t played up to their ability this season, but they always have the potential to turn it on.

Their strength could be considered the pass-rush they’re getting from Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, and Jaelan Phillips. Ogbah is on pace to have his best season in terms of pressures and quarterback hits. Wilkins has already tied or surpassed most of his career-highs. Phillips, who some think hasn’t been producing at the level of a first-round pick, has 21 pressures in his first nine weeks. That’s tied for the ninth-most for rookies through their first nine games in the last four seasons.

Who wins this game and why?

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This game should go Baltimore’s way, and it shouldn’t be all that difficult. They’ve been one of the best teams in the league this year while Miami’s been one of the worst. If the Ravens play their game, use their top three pass catchers, and let Lamar Jackson run, this game shouldn’t even be close. Ravens 34 Dolphins 13.

