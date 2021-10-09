Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Ravens Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) are set to visit the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at M&T Bank Stadium for a Monday night showdown that will conclude the Week 5 games.

Before the prime-time matchup arrives for the Colts, we caught up with Ravens Wire editor Kevin Oestreicher to get the scoop on the Ravens. Be sure to follow Kevin and Ravens Wire for all of your Ravens needs leading up to the matchup.

Here are our five questions for Ravens Wire as we went Behind Enemy Lines in Week 5:

Ronnie Stanley and Alejandro Villanueva are both dealing with injuries. How big of a concern is their absence for pass protection?

Kevin Oestreicher: “Stanley has been out for a few weeks, and the Ravens have found decent success with the duo of Villanueva at left tackle and Patrick Mekari on the right side at right tackle. However, now that Villanueva might not be able to play, Baltimore might have to roll out veteran Andre Smith or another tackle on their practice squad. If Smith is indeed the player who gets the nod, it could be a tough day on the left side for the Ravens, as Smith isn’t nearly the player he once was.”

The Ravens have been rolling in recent weeks, including a big win over the Chiefs. What are their weaknesses right now, if any?

KO: “On defense, tackling has been an issue so far. They have 34 missed tackles, which ranks tied for fourth-worst in the entire NFL. If Baltimore can bring down ball carriers a bit more effectively, it will go a long way for their defense’s overall performance. The Ravens have also struggled somewhat against the pass this season, but have looked better over the last two weeks.”

We know that Lamar Jackson creates offense with his legs. But how much will the backfield committee of Latavius Murray and Co. be a factor in this game?

KO: “After losing J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to injury, the Ravens ended up signing Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell to go along with Ty’Son Williams. Murray has taken over the role of Edwards, Freeman has brought a Hill-like element, and the duo of Williams and Bell have taken times being the odd man out. Baltimore is still trying to find a groove with their new running backs, but the early returns have been somewhat positive so far.”

Who is a Ravens player that is flying under the radar but deserves some love entering this game?

KO: “Safety Chuck Clark has played phenomenal football so far. He wears the green dot for Baltimore, and has been all over the field as both a leader and communicator. Cornerback Anthony Averett has also played well as the replacement of Marcus Peters.”

Final score, predictions?

KO: “I think that with the injuries to the Colts’ offensive line, as well as how the Ravens are beginning to find their stride signals that Baltimore will come out on top. However, it could be a much closer game than some anticipate. Ravens 27, Colts 20.”

