Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Broncos Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) are set to visit the Denver Broncos (2-2) at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday night for a Week 5 matchup.

Before the Colts get into their first prime-time game of the season against a conference opponent, we caught up with Broncos Wire managing editor Jon Heath, who gave us the latest scoop on Indy’s opponent in Week 5.

We went behind enemy lines to ask Jon five questions about the Broncos ahead of the Thursday night matchup.

Is Russell Wilson back, or was Week 4 more of a flash in the pan?

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Heath: I think what we saw against the Raiders will continue. The Broncos have a new coach, a new offense and a new quarterback and their starters didn’t play at all in preseason. They had a lot of kinks to work out in the early weeks of the season and while some of the miscues fell on Wilson, many of them did not. Coach Nathaniel Hackett was slow to get plays in, offensive linemen were undisciplined, running backs fumbled the ball and receivers dropped the ball. Wilson made some mistakes too in the early weeks, but overall, Denver’s offensive woes were a group effort. The unit looked much better on Sunday and Wilson looked excellent. I think he’s back.

How has Nathaniel Hackett fared thus far, and what does he need to do to improve?

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Heath: It was pretty rough through the first three games. The offense was extremely discombobulated and the entire team played undisciplined football (penalties remained a problem last week). Hackett struggled to manage playing calls while also handling other head coach duties like fourth-down decisions. So he brought in an assistant to help with game decisions, and the operation has gone more smoothly since then. Hackett has had a lot of growing pains so far, but things have started to click a little bit more over the last two weeks. Being humble enough to admit his shortcomings and rely on others for assistance is a good step in the right direction for Hackett.

Story continues

Losing Javonte Williams is devastating, how will the Broncos plan to replace him?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Heath: Great question! Before Sunday, I would have easily said Melvin Gordon. But Gordon didn’t get his first carry until late in the second quarter on Sunday and he promptly fumbled the ball and it was returned by the Raiders’ defense for a touchdown. Gordon might be in the dog house now as he has now fumbled in five-straight games dating back to last season. After Gordon’s fumble in Las Vegas, third-string running back Mike Boone handled the bulk of the work against the Raiders when Williams went down. Denver also just signed Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad. He’s 32, but he clearly still has some gas left in the tank after rushing 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in London on Sunday. So it remains to be seen which RB will be relied on as the key guy going forward. Gordon will likely get a chance to redeem himself, but if it doesn’t go well, Murray and Boone will be eager to step up. Regardless of how the depth chart shakes out, the Broncos will likely have a running back by committee approach going forward.

Who are some Broncos players flying under the radar entering Thursday?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Heath: One guy to keep an eye on at outside linebacker is Baron Browning. As a rookie, he played inside linebacker out of necessity as an injury-fill last year, but Denver moved him back to his natural position on the edge this spring. Browning was just a rotational pass rusher to begin the year but following Randy Gregory’s knee injury, Browning is now set to start across from Bradley Chubb. Browning is yet to prove himself as a pass rusher in the NFL, but the Broncos’ coaches have spoken glowingly about his potential.

On offense, tight end/fullback Andrew Beck is an unsung hero. He can be a sneaky weapon in the passing game and his blocks have been key in the passing game.

What's your prediction for the game?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Heath: I predicted a 24-17 Broncos win in my Sports Weekly preview, so I can’t go back on that now. Denver’s offense is finally clicking and if the Colts are without Jonathan Taylor this week, I believe the Broncos’ defense will have a bounce-back performance on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire