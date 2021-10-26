Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Gators Wire

No. 1 Georgia (7-0) is headed to Jacksonville for the annual matchup with Florida (4-3).

Both teams enter week-nine coming off of a bye. UGA’s last contest was a 30-13 home win over No. 11 Kentucky and Florida’s, a 49-42 loss to LSU.

The Gators handed Georgia a 44-28 loss last year for Florida’s first win in the series since 2016. This year, the Bulldogs look for redemption and a chance to move to 8-0 on the season.

To learn more about Florida, we spoke with Tyler Nettuno at Gators Wire.

UGA Wire: Who gets the start at QB for UF and who gives the Gators the best shot at a win?

Gators Wire: While the obvious answer would be Anthony Richardson, who engineered the failed comeback bid last week, Mullen has declined to name a starter yet, and it wouldn’t at all be surprising to see Emory Jones get the start. Mullen has a tendency to defer to seniority, especially at quarterback, and we’ve never seen him make a permanent change at the quarterback spot at Florida voluntarily. However, I think it’s clear that Richardson gives the team the best chance to win. He made some mistakes in his first extended action last week, but he’s a gunslinger with a lot of arm talent and absurd athleticism for someone who stands at 6-foot, 4-inches. He’s the future of this program at the quarterback spot, and Florida will likely need him to play most of the reps if it has any hope on Saturday.

UGA Wire: UGA is averaging 192 yards per game rushing; Florida is giving up 140 per game; How does UF stop the Dawgs run game?

Gators Wire: That’s a good question, and I’m sure it’s one that’s keeping defensive coordinator Todd Grantham up at night. Florida’s run defense had actually been solid for most of the year, but its performance last game against one of the nation’s worst rushing offenses was inexcusable. After LSU beat Florida over and over again with essentially one play, it’s hard to imagine that Georgia won’t be able to capitalize on its talent advantage in the trenches and find success with Zamir White and James Cook.

UGA Wire: What is the biggest concern for UF's chance at a win?

Gators Wire: Where to start. I think it ultimately boils down to the sheer talent of this Bulldogs team. Kirby Smart has out-recruited Dan Mullen, and that’s apparent from the product on the field. This Georgia defense is as good as any I’ve ever watched before, and I’m not sure either quarterback can engineer a game similar to Kyle Trask’s last year. Florida’s run game has been fantastic this year, but it’s hard to imagine it will find similar success against this front seven. It’s a bad matchup for the Gators, and they’re overmatched from a talent perspective. Not exactly a recipe for a win.

UGA Wire: Where have the Gators excelled at this year that could give UGA trouble?

Gators Wire: Unfortunately for Florida, almost all of its strengths come on offense, and it will be facing a dominating Georgia defense. I think to see what circumstances would lead UF to win this game, you have to look at last year’s matchup. Trask had a lot of success passing the ball downfield, and Georgia struggled to cover Florida’s tight ends. It’s hard to imagine Jones doing that, and it’s probably unfair to expect it from Richardson, but coming in with a similar game plan to last year with the latter at quarterback is the Gators’ best hope.

UGA Wire: How does this game play out?

Gators Wire: Try as I might, I really can’t see how Florida wins this game. This is probably the best team, top to bottom, that Smart has had at Georgia, and this Gators team is probably Mullen’s worst. UF is spiraling a bit, and it was out-muscled in losses to Kentucky and LSU. It’s hard to imagine what the Bulldogs will do against them, given the chance. This is still a rivalry, and I don’t expect Florida to get embarrassed, especially considering massive blowouts aren’t really Georgia’s MO. But this game probably won’t be very competitive in the second half, and it seems very likely that Mullen will move to 1-3 against Smart. If I had to pick a score prediction, I would probably say something along the lines of 34-17.

